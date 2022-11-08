Tripleseat Wins APPEALIE SaaS Customer Success Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

Team recognition celebrates continued focus and commitment to customer success

CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, is proud to announce that we have earned a 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Customer Success Award. This is the fourth consecutive year the dedicated customer success team has received the honors and comes on the heels of the SVP of Customer Success, Brian Neste, receiving an APPEALIE Customer Success Leader Award.

The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are one of the most selective in software. The recognition is bestowed upon organizations based on real customer feedback, including scores and comments on popular technology review sites, as well as customer success stories. The comprehensive analysis provides potential customers with a clear picture of the level of service that should be expected.

APPEALIE selected Tripleseat for this recognition because of the company's approach to customer service, which is emphasized at every point of the customer journey, from prospect to new customer to longtime, loyal user.

"Everything we do at Tripleseat is focused on customer success, starting with our software, designed to streamline sales and event management for the hospitality industry. We also provide excellent support and resources such as our online and in-person Tripleseat University training, annual EventCamp conference, blog, and podcast," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat.

Onboarding: Welcoming customers with open arms

Tripleseat's support team is right by each customer's side along the way, showing how Tripleseat's features can best support their hospitality sales and event management needs. New customers experience an immersive onboarding process, with teams dedicated to setup, training, and ongoing education efforts.

Ongoing training: Fostering leadership in the industry

To provide a holistic view of new product features and updates, industry trends, and news, the Tripleseat team produces resources throughout the year. Tripleseat University (TSU), a series of online training courses for every level of Tripleseat user, is always at our customers' fingertips through online webinars , TSU on the Road in-person sessions, and training videos on the TSU YouTube channel. Additionally, our blog ; Two Chicks, Three Seats podcast ; and Seated magazine showcase what hospitality professionals need to know.

At the end of the day, Tripleseat has built a community of hospitality professionals, and facilitating peer interactions is a stand-out component of our customer success efforts. Tripleseat's Party People networking events and the yearly EventCamp conference allow for open dialogue and conversations on industry trends.

About APPEALIE

The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software. Winning SaaS apps are selected on the basis of customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence. Pronounced "appeal-eee," our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a catering and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 6 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

