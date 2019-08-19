Tripleseat Wins in Company of the Year Category in Stevie® Award in 2019 International Business Awards®

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform, was named the winner of the Bronze Stevie® Award in the category of Company of the Year, winning for Hospitality & Leisure - Medium-size, in the The 16th Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small — are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories.

"The Tripleseat team has over 300 years of hospitality experience, and understands how the hospitality industry operates. We are problem solvers and our vision and hard work is clearly making a positive impact on the industry. Tripleseat has made booking and planning group events for hotel and restaurant sales managers easier and enabled restaurants, hotels and unique venues to increase their sales, and we're proud to continuously be recognized as leaders in the hospitality industry," said Jonathan Morse, CEO and Founder.

Tripleseat is a sales and event management web application for restaurants, hotels and unique venues that increases event sales and streamlines the planning process. Some Tripleseat features include online leads capturing, full CRM capabilities, creating online documents like banquet event orders, contracts and proposals, online payments, and business intelligence reporting.

"The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 74 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries" said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "We received more nominations than ever and look forward to honoring the Stevie winners at our gala in Vienna, Austria this October."

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the ANDAZ Hotel am Belvedere, Vienna, Austria on 19 October.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform that helps restaurants, hotels, and unique venues streamline the planning process and increase event sales. Tripleseat was founded in 2008 by Jonathan Morse and Kevin Zink. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 4 million events and captured $10 billion in event leads. More than 40,000 restaurant and hotel event and sales managers use Tripleseat every day to book and manage the perfect event for their customers. Most recently, Tripleseat was listed among the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies for the second year, as well as a finalist in Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019 and recipient of the Boston Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work award. To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

