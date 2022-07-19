Tripleseat's EventCamp Returns to Boston in September

The fifth annual EventCamp one-day conference will highlight event trends, new revenue opportunities, and peer insights for event managers at restaurants, hotels, unique venues, and caterers.

CONCORD, Mass., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, announced that the fifth annual EventCamp conference will be bringing together more than 200 venue and event managers in Boston this fall.

Tripleseat created EventCamp to provide a conference designed specifically for hospitality sales and event managers. It's the only event of its kind where hospitality professionals from all over the country can come together and share their ideas, gain experiences and learn best practices from industry experts.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

Where: The State Room, 60 State St., 33rd Floor, Boston, MA

Get Tickets: tripleseateventcamp.com

The agenda and speakers will be announced soon, but the conference will cover topics such as diversity, equity, and inclusion; catering trends; hospitality technology; career tips; using data to drive revenue; what event planners want from venues; and marketing strategies.

Tripleseat University (TSU) at EventCamp will be held the next day, Wednesday, Sept. 14, at District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., in Boston. TSU at EventCamp will include two tracks focusing on Tripleseat tools and best practices for venues to manage events.

Pricing is as follows:

An early bird price of $425 for tickets to EventCamp plus TSU at EventCamp is available now through Tuesday, Aug. 2 . Tickets for EventCamp only have an early bird price of $300 through Tuesday, Aug. 2 .

for tickets to EventCamp plus TSU at EventCamp is available now through . Tickets for EventCamp only have an early bird price of through . Tickets for TSU at EventCamp only are $125 .

"We are excited to continue to offer the best conference for hospitality and event sales managers to come together to learn more about hospitality trends and topics and to network with their peers," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "With so much happening with events today, this is a very timely conference to help event professionals to learn and rebuild the community."

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a catering and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 6 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat, or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

