Tripleseat's Venue Directory EventUp Celebrates 2021 Successes

CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 lived up to the hype of the roaring twenties with millions of people looking to have a party or event. EventUp is the largest event and banquet venue directory for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues connecting social, corporate, and wedding event planners with the perfect venue for any occasion.

EventUp

"EventUp has seen incredible growth over the past year. We saw an increase in restaurants co-working spaces, private homes, and outdoor venues joining the directory to keep up with the waves of people looking to celebrate birthdays, holidays, weddings, and life celebrations," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "The events themselves may look a little different but what we have learned is that events and celebrations are here to stay and EventUp continues to make it simple to find and book your perfect party destination."

EventUp's 2021 successes are reflected in the following infographic. Here are a few of the highlights:

EventUp delivered more than 120,000 event inquiries to venues

The directory captured and delivered more than $215 million in event leads to restaurants, hotels, and unique venues

in event leads to restaurants, hotels, and unique venues New York City , Los Angeles , and Chicago are the most searched for cities for an event

, , and are the most searched for cities for an event The most expensive event booked in 2021 was for $121 million

July was the busiest month for parties

Millions of people searched EventUp each month for a venue to host their event

2022 is already off to a roaring start with corporate business making a comeback for meetings, corporate dinners, and team outings. Colleagues are ready to get back together and are looking forward to collaborating on their next big project.

About EventUp

EventUp powered by Tripleseat was founded on the bold idea to completely streamline the event planning process by bringing the best venues across the globe onto one platform. Designed with corporate, social, and wedding event planners in mind, EventUp allows planners to browse and book the perfect venue for their event in only a few clicks. EventUp is the largest venue directory with more than 15,000 restaurants, hotels, and unique spaces.

Media Contact:

Nicole Catatao

Sr. Marketing Manager

978-614-0490

[email protected]

SOURCE Tripleseat