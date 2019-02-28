TripMedic Partners with Google Demonstrating RCS at MWC19

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TripMedic, a global health service matching tourists and expats with medical professionals, presented a pioneering RCS demo at the Google stand at MWC19 in Barcelona. Rich Communication Services allows brands to create compelling, immersive and engaging services for their customers, making it easy to browse, shop and pay directly within the messaging platform.

RCS messaging is aiming at replacing SMS, as it will be similar to popular consumer chat apps like Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp, and also free to use by consumers.

TripMedic decided to partner with Google on this new technology as they need the stability of the telecom network whilst also adding features similar to other internet-based chat apps. Following TripMedic's integration, anyone could directly request a consultation of choice with a doctor within hours.

TripMedic is one of the first European companies to implement the Google technology in it's platform. The TripMedic demo is only a starting point for both companies as RCS is set to redefine the mobile communication landscape.

MWC Barcelona (Mobile World Congress) is the largest mobile event in the world, bringing together the latest innovations and leading-edge technology from more than 2,400 leading companies.

Up to day TripMedic is a global, multilingual medical service that provides consultations in the patient's own language with a specialist of choice in 9 countries and 20 cities serving more than 4000 patients since TripMedic launch in 2017. All it takes is using the free booking platform to make an appointment.

