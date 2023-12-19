TriPost Capital Partners Makes Strategic Investment in South Duvall

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockville, MD-based South Duvall announced today that the company has secured a strategic investment from TriPost Capital Partners (TriPost). The capital investment from TriPost will allow South Duvall to further scale its acquisition activities and solidify its position as a leading developer, owner, and operator of scientific real estate.

"TriPost Capital Partners is the right group for us to partner with to grow our platform into a nationwide developer, owner, and operator of scientific real estate," said Matt Brown, Senior Vice President, South Duvall. "We look forward to collaborating and applying our complementary skill sets to enhance and scale South Duvall's activities."

TriPost recognizes the growth of the scientific real estate asset class and the highly specialized expertise needed to develop and operate these buildings. Scientific real estate plays a vital role in economic growth and the advancement of scientific breakthroughs. The transaction demonstrates TriPost's commitment to the scientific real estate sector while providing access to South Duvall's vertically integrated team of investment and operational experts.

"We are excited to partner with South Duvall, a leader in the life-sciences real estate industry," said Evan Cohen, Managing Director for TriPost Capital Partners. "We believe in their management team's ability to capitalize on the sector's secular tailwinds and look forward to a lasting partnership."

The investment will provide South Duvall with co-investment capital to acquire and develop more than $1 billion in scientific real estate assets.

About TriPost

TriPost Capital Partners, LLC ("TriPost") is a New York-based real estate, private equity firm focused on acquiring strategic investment stakes in real estate operating and development companies. TriPost strives to further its partners' investment management capabilities through strategic growth capital investments and initiatives. To date, TriPost has invested in twelve Operating Company transactions, capitalizing each as a stand-alone joint venture structure or through their discretionary fund alongside family offices and institutional capital investors.

About South Duvall

South Duvall is a value-add life science real estate investor. South Duvall and its related companies have been active in life science real estate for almost 30 years across the US, focusing on the greater Mid- Atlantic region. Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, the South Duvall team has developed over 750,000 square feet of life science real estate and consulted on the development of an additional two million square feet. For more information, www.southduvall.com

