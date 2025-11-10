TriPost Partners with Brixton Capital to Acquire Grocery-Anchored Retail Portfolio in Fast-Growing Western U.S. Markets

TriPost's Asset Solutions Strategy Completes Transaction, Drawing on its Extensive Network to Identify and Execute High-Quality Investment Opportunities

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TriPost Capital Partners, LLC ("TriPost"), a real estate private equity firm focused on partnering with established middle market real estate operating and development companies, today announced it has acquired a stake in a two-asset, grocery-anchored retail portfolio (the "Portfolio") in a partnership with existing owner Brixton Capital, LLC ("Brixton"), a vertically integrated operator of retail and multifamily properties. This transaction marks the second investment out of TriPost's Asset Solutions strategy.

The portfolio comprises two premier, grocery-anchored retail centers located in high-growth markets across the Western United States. Marketplace Beaumont in Beaumont, California, is a 177,000-square-foot shopping center that is 99% occupied. The property is anchored by ALDI and includes a premium lineup of national retailers including Ross, HomeGoods and Best Buy. Ideally positioned off Interstate 10 within the dynamic Inland Empire submarket of Los Angeles, the property benefits from exceptional visibility, robust population growth and high median household incomes, with historical occupancy consistently above 90% since 2021.

Palmilla Center in Phoenix, Arizona, is a 104,000-square-foot, center shadow anchored by Fry's Food & Drug, a leading Kroger brand. The property is 99% occupied and features complementary national tenants such as OfficeMax, PetSmart and Dollar Tree. Situated along Interstate 10 in a thriving residential corridor of West Phoenix, the property is surrounded by more than 1,200 existing multifamily units, with an additional 3,600 units proposed for development.

"This acquisition exemplifies the opportunities we seek to pursue through our Asset Solutions strategy, as necessity-based and grocery-anchored retail properties in high-growth markets continue to demonstrate exceptional resilience amid broader industry shifts," said Brad Carroll, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of TriPost Capital Partners. "Markets such as Inland Empire and Phoenix, with strong population and employment growth and limited new retail supply, create a favorable backdrop for durable income and long-term value creation."

Through its Asset Solutions strategy, TriPost seeks to acquire illiquid, asset-level ownership positions in high-quality properties and portfolios from existing real estate owners on the secondary market. Building on the firm's proven approach of providing capital and partnering with operators to unlock value, the strategy positions TriPost as a go-to capital solutions provider for middle-market real estate owners across core sectors.

"This transaction underscores TriPost's ability to source and execute opportunities through our network of longstanding relationships," added Carroll. "We're pleased to partner with Brixton Capital, a highly respected and experienced operator, to invest in assets that align with our Asset Solutions strategy: properties offering stable cash flow, credit tenancy and attractive risk-adjusted returns through market cycles."

"We are excited to maintain and deepen our investment in these assets alongside TriPost," said Marc Brutten, Chairman, Brixton Capital. "Our ongoing involvement in these grocery-anchored retail properties underscores our commitment to delivering value to investors and local communities."

TriPost supports operators across sectors including multifamily, affordable housing, manufactured housing, student housing, medical office, industrial warehouse, life science, data centers and retail. Today, TriPost manages over $1.2 billion in assets and has invested in more than 650 properties across 40 states, 60+ investment MSAs and nine asset classes.

About TriPost

TriPost Capital Partners, LLC ("TriPost") is a New York-based multi-strategy real estate private equity firm founded in 2014. TriPost provides tailored capital solutions to real estate operators and developers through its differentiated Platform Solutions and Asset Solutions strategies. Platform Solutions focuses on providing real estate operators with the growth capital, connections and counsel necessary to enable companies to succeed across a range of market conditions. Asset Solutions supports existing owner-operators by acquiring illiquid ownership stakes on a secondary basis, building upon the firm's established model of solutions-oriented capital partnerships. To date, TriPost has partnered with 14 operating platforms across eight asset classes and throughout most major markets in the United States. To learn more, please visit: https://www.tripost.com/.

About Brixton

Brixton Capital, LLC ("Brixton") is a San Diego-based, fully integrated real estate investment platform focused on acquiring and repositioning retail and multifamily assets across the Western and Southwestern United States. Established as the opportunistic investment arm of Brutten Global, the family office of real estate entrepreneur and investor Marc Brutten, Brixton builds on more than four decades of experience acquiring, enhancing, and selling over 50 million square feet of real estate across two continents. The firm seeks to generate strong risk-adjusted returns by uncovering value in mispriced opportunities and implementing disciplined, hands-on asset management strategies. Today, Brixton oversees approximately $2 billion in assets and maintains long-standing partnerships with many of the nation's leading institutional investors. For more information, please visit: https://www.brixtoncapital.com/.

