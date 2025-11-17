Tripp Lane Joins LivePerson Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a leading provider of predictable conversational AI and digital transformation, today announced that Nathan "Tripp" Lane has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

"We are excited to welcome Tripp to the LivePerson Board," said Jim Miller, Board Chair. "Tripp's extensive experience guiding technology companies on strategy, operational effectiveness, and business transformation as a board director, operator, and investment advisor provides a unique perspective that will be an asset as we focus on execution and enhancing shareholder value."

"I am honored to join the LivePerson Board at such a pivotal time for the company," said Mr. Lane. "I believe strongly in the company's vision and look forward to working with the board and management to help guide the company's strategy and deliver value for shareholders.

Mr. Lane is the founder of Delancey Cove LLC, where he routinely advises investors and corporations with a focus on strategic, operational, and business transformation. He has served in multiple operating roles and has extensive experience serving as a board director. Mr. Lane's recent board memberships include Mavenir Systems,, a global telecom software company, Mobileum, a U.S. telecom software company, RetailNext, a U.S. retail software company, and Turvo, a U.S. logistics software company. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, a Master's in International Relations from the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), Johns Hopkins University, and a B.A. from Colgate University.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN ) is a leader in predictable conversational AI and digital transformation. The world's leading brands use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing uniquely rich data analytics and safety tools to unlock the power of conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named LivePerson the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. Learn more at liveperson.com .

Statements in this press release regarding LivePerson that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially from our expectations. Some of the factors that could cause events or results to differ from our expectations include, without limitation, those described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 14, 2025, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q including for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on November 13, 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

