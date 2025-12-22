Tripping Animals Brewing Continues to Grow Amid Industry Changes

MIAMI, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While beer sales across the United States face a challenging downturn, Tripping Animals Brewing continues to chart a different path: one of growth, creativity, and community connection. Through strategic innovations spanning product development, packaging, hospitality, and alternative beverages, the brewery is strengthening its foundation and expanding its reach.

Founders: Iker Elorriaga, Daniel Chocron, Juan Manuel Torres, Ignacio Montenegro - Founders of Tripping Animals Brewing The breakout success of No Mames Light marks the brand's confident move into the light beer space

"Our industry is in a time of transition, but we've never been more confident in who we are and where we're going," said Juan Manuel Torres, Chief Operations Officer of Tripping Animals Brewing. "By listening to our community, adapting to evolving consumer lifestyles, and staying true to our spirit of creativity, we've built momentum in a period when many are slowing down." That momentum is reflected not only in sales and distribution gains, but also in the growing number of touch points where fans can experience the Tripping Animals brand, from grocery store shelves to destination taprooms and events.

In 2025, the Florida-based independent craft brewer celebrated its seventh anniversary at its Doral (Miami) brewery and the first anniversary of its Fort Lauderdale taproom. Their craft beers are available at bars and retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Markets (Southeast) and New Moon Natural Foods (California). Over the past year, the brand reached more fans than ever by securing new shelf space at Fresh Market, Milam's, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Trader Joe's, while seasonal beers added a distinctive craft touch to Halloween festivities at Universal, Busch Gardens, and SeaWorld. "By planning ahead, working to be the best partner possible, and delivering top quality products, we have done well and strive to do even better," stated Torres.

Tripping Animals is accelerating growth with a more accessible, innovation-forward portfolio. The brewery has refreshed core favorites like Ever Haze and No Mames in new 12 oz formats designed to strengthen everyday reach at retail and on-premise accounts. The breakout success of No Mames Light marks the brand's confident move into the light beer space. Behind the scenes, a state-of-the-art in-house laboratory is coming online to sharpen quality control and speed up research and development, paving the way for new offerings that extend the brand into the fast-growing wellness and alternative beverage category.

"Our goal is to be more than a brewery—we're becoming a creative beverage company," Torres added. "From light beers to new offerings, we're pushing ourselves into new spaces without ever losing our identity." That evolving identity continues to be grounded in bold flavors, playful yet meticulously crafted design, and a commitment to building experiences that invite exploration, conversation, and community.

At the same time, Tripping Animals is elevating its taproom and community experience with new ways for people to connect with the brand, its culture, and each other. Through the Trippy Kitchen program, the brewery now offers off-site catering. At its Doral location, new editions of Lilypad, the Tripping Animals magazine, are tied to the taproom gallery wall and spotlight regional artists. Guests at the Miami and Fort Lauderdale taprooms enjoy an expanded lineup of daily concepts and entertainment, from comedy nights to live concerts in the garden, alongside a new cocktail program.

The leadership team also continues to deepen its philanthropic footprint, supporting organizations such as the Books & Books Literary Foundation, Buddy System, Center for Great Apes, Knuckleback Farms, Pink Boots Society, Pride, The Caring Place, and others. These past partnerships reflect the brewery's belief that success is measured not just in barrels or placements, but in the positive impact it can have on people and communities. Looking ahead to January 2026, the team will announce four non-profits selected to receive quarterly fundraising support generated through sales of its popular Ever Haze beer, creating an ongoing, built-in mechanism for giving back. "As much as we're focused on the beer itself, we're equally committed to the community experience around it," said Torres. "Our taprooms are not just a place to drink—they are a destination for art, entertainment, culture, and connection."

Tripping Animals Brewing began in 2011 as a garage home brewing project in Caracas, Venezuela, where four friends turned a shared passion for experimental beer into a bold, community-driven vision. Relocating to Miami, they opened the Doral brewery in 2018, building a reputation for innovative beers, wild animal-inspired label art, and a welcoming, creative taproom culture. Now with a second taproom in Ft. Lauderdale, Tripping Animals pairs beer, art, food, and community in immersive spaces while distributing its beers across the U.S. and select international markets. trippinganimals.com

