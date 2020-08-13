Trippy Ja Breaks the Charts With New Album '2020'

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trippy Ja's engineering and production style is known to be completely different from other producers in the game. Coming from a background based in jazz and rock 'n roll, Trippy Ja incorporates modulated chord progressions and jazzy guitar licks not usually heard in hip hop production. Drumming for several rock bands before moving into the hip hop/rap scene, Trippy exhibits a unique blend of genres in his new album, grabbing traction worldwide.

This week, Trippy Ja's new album, "2020," surpassed 2 million streams worldwide. Hit songs on the "2020" album include "Giving Up" and "Down with It," both featuring popular Philadelphia artist Cubbage. Among the tracks also sits two fast-growing singles on the album, "Dash (Remix)" and "Dope," collaborations between team members Shadoe and Werdplay. With the album's number of views and downloads accelerating daily, the album is projected to hit over 10 million streams by the end of the year.

Prior to releasing the album, Trippy Ja's following grew at a rapid rate. His collaborations with the YBN crew and Lil Yatchy's Sail Team helped drive his fan base, allowing him to network further into the industry. Soon connecting with certified diamond and multi-platinum artist Fetty Wap, Trippy made an appearance on Fetty's "Who Got Heat" mixtape.

Less than a month later, the track produced by Trippy arose as the number one streamed song on Fetty Wap's mixtape, reaching over 1.2 million views. The song hit the core of Fetty's audience, creating a massive social media buzz around Trippy's newly announced album titled "2020."

Since Trippy Ja only had one album previously released, preorders for the new album began to skyrocket after the announcement. On release day, the album made appearances on FOX, NBC, and numerous news outlets across the United States, doubling Trippy Ja's following in less than two weeks.

Trippy Ja's new album "2020" is available on all streaming platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Youtube, SoundCloud, Apple Music, Tidal, and Napster.

