TripSavvy Announces Second Annual Editors' Choice Award Winners

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TripSavvy announced the winners of its second annual TripSavvy Editors' Choice Awards , a travel, restaurant, and hotel awards program unlike other awards on the web. Winners were evaluated through both editor-testing and machine-learning, with TripSavvy's travel editors making the final call on the selections. The 2019 list of winners represents the best in travel, tourism, and hospitality.

More than 60,000 businesses across the world were reviewed for the 2019 awards, with only one percent passing TripSavvy's editors' rigorous testing and standards. These heavily-curated winners were chosen for their exceptional service and customer experience. New additions to this year's winners include: Tail Up Goat, a casual D.C. restaurant serving Mediterranean-inspired specialties; Portrait Roma, a luxurious, 14-suite hotel in Rome, located just steps away from the Trevi Fountain; and the California State Railroad Museum, whose collection of 19 restored steam locomotives delight children and adults alike.

New to this year's awards, TripSavvy unveiled its first-ever Hall of Fame winners, businesses that have won two years running and represent only 0.3 percent of businesses reviewed. 2019 Hall of Fame winners include: the MadHouse, a lively hostel in Prague whose fans love its colorful graffitied walls; Oklahoma City's Museum of Osteology, a collection of more than 350 skeletons; and fine dining superstars like San Francisco's Atelier Crenn, the first female-led restaurant in the U.S. to receive three Michelin stars.



Unique among travel awards, the TripSavvy Editors' Choice Awards takes a two-step approach in selecting winners. First, its award-winning data team uses machine learning technology to pinpoint outstanding businesses from data sources from reviews across the Internet and audience metrics from TripSavvy. The team compares those insights against TripSavvy's expert content to identify businesses and destinations that outrank competitors in quality, considering elements such as customer service, value, and category fit. Finally, TripSavvy's seasoned editors and writers scour the results, highlighting the most special, noteworthy, and trustworthy businesses.



"We're thrilled to announce our 2019 Editors' Choice Award winners, which includes more than 600 travel and hospitality businesses that represent exceptional quality and service," says Molly Fergus, Vice President and General Manager of TripSavvy. "Our Hall of Fame winners, only 0.3 percent of the 60,000 businesses reviewed, pares down winners to the world's absolute best. All 2019 winners have been hand selected by our seasoned TripSavvy Editors, and should be celebrated, whether on your next trip or in your own backyard."

For the full list of winners, including this year's Hall of Fame honorees, visit TripSavvy's winner's page .

