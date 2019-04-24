TripScout raises $2 million to be the first travel app you use every day

CHICAGO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TripScout announced it has raised a $2.1 million seed round to be the first travel app you use every day. The investment round, led by Corazon Capital, also includes a number of venture capital funds from across the US, including New Stack Ventures, Village Global, 500 Startups, MATH Ventures, M25 Ventures, Sandalphon Capital, Connetic Ventures, and Miles Partnership. TripScout is a recent graduate of the Network Catalyst accelerator by Village Global, which is further investing in this seed round, and is backed by some of the world's most successful entrepreneurs like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg.

TripScout is the only travel entertainment platform for the traveler that dreams every day about their next trip. Whether someone is looking to uncover a destination that inspires them or planning for a specific location, the app provides a portal for visual discovery by featuring the best articles and videos from top publishers and local influencers for each destination. The app also allows travelers to turn their inspiration into action as every restaurant, café, shop, or site featured within the content is mapped to one of TripScout's 100 million+, constantly updated points of interest. With one tap, travelers can save any POI they discover as easily as 'liking' an Instagram post, allowing them to magically stitch together their perfect trip into a full, personalized itinerary.

Alongside this announcement, TripScout also released its brand new "Today" tab. This new feature gives travelers a personalized, daily dose of wanderlust for their upcoming trips – including a trip countdown, new trip recommendations, weather summaries, and a destination of the day.

"We are frequent travelers ourselves and realized that, while we may only travel for a few weeks per year, inspiration actually occurs every single day," said CEO and co-founder Konrad Waliszewski. "There are tons of commoditized booking platforms and generic travel tools, but we craved daily inspiration personalized to create our own, unique trip. Whether we were scanning travel videos for inspiration months before our trip, refining an existing itinerary weeks before we depart, or discovering that hidden gem around the corner from our hotel while in destination, we needed a go-to mobile platform to use every day. We built TripScout to be that platform. It provides daily entertainment and utility for every step of a traveler's journey. That is why it has become the most engaging resource in travel," he said.

"Online travel is an $800 billion marketplace, and mobile travel itself is a $250 billion+ industry. Amazingly, the market still operates on untrustworthy reviews and outdated booking experiences. Today's traveler gathers inspiration on a daily basis from social media and a wide variety of content, and we need technology that is actionable and mobile to meet their demands," said Andy Acs, CPO and co-founder. "There is a massive opportunity to redefine the discovery experience, and in the process, make it easier and more fun to get out and see the world."

The TripScout app is available for download on iPhone and you can learn more at TripScout.co. Travelers can connect with TripScout on Instagram at @TripScoutApp.

About TripScout

