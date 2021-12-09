Tripsitter Clinic Ltd. Announces Appointment of Alexander Somjen

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tripsitter Clinic Ltd. (the "Company") provided the following update with respect to the board of directors: Alexander Somjen has been appointed to the board of Directors, effective as of December 8, 2021.

Mr. Somjen has extensive experience serving as an officer and director of publicly listed and privately held companies across a broad range of sectors including technology, healthcare and cannabis. Most recently, Alexander served as President of a publicly traded, California based multi-state cannabis company and CEO of a publicly traded global investment company. Alexander currently serves as CEO of an investment company focused on early-stage investment opportunities in the Psychedelics Sector. Prior to that, Alexander spent over a decade in capital markets at a large financial institution working in both investment banking and sales and trading related capacities. Alexander holds an MBA from IE Business School.

On behalf of the board, "We are pleased to welcome Alexander to the board. I'm confident that Alexander's knowledge and experience will be a valuable addition to our Board of Directors," said Dr. John Huber, Chief Executive Officer.

For further information concerning the Company and its business, please see the long form prospectus dated November 22, 2021 (the "Prospectus") supporting its application for listing on the CSE. A copy of the Prospectus was filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About TripSitter Clinic Ltd.

TripSitter, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, TripSitter Clinic Corp., operates a consultative virtual clinic and tele-health platform that connects prospective patients to a licensed physician in the United States who can evaluate for a prescribed treatment program of low-dose, oral ketamine medication. The licensed physicians within the platform consult and coordinate with the primary care physician ("PCP") of the prospective patient, if they are approved for treatment. TripSitter is not a PCP and requires each prospective patient to provide their information to their PCP during the initial intake process. The PCP is assigned to the patient by the patient's own physician. TripSitter is proud to be at the forefront of the emerging wave of consultative medicine that prioritizes patient access and quality of care while leveraging an internationally recognized platform of remote diagnostic and patient monitoring. TripSitter's platform, TripSitter.Clinic, is a mobile-first, responsive webapp that acts as a virtual clinic, connecting patients with licensed medical practitioners. TripSitter.Clinic operates as a SaaS platform, functioning as the intermediary between patient and practitioner.

