Tripwire: Leading the Charge in Advanced Energetics and Tactical Solutions

News provided by

Tripwire

13 Dec, 2023, 10:30 ET

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripwire, an esteemed global frontrunner headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, continues to set the benchmark with its diverse range of products, services, and training modules tailored for federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies as well as military units. Leveraging a team of experts from military EOD backgrounds to civilian bomb technicians, firearms instructors, and tactical operators, Tripwire's core mission is to bolster the Department of Defense and first responders in their quest to safeguard nations and communities. With an impressive portfolio encompassing energetic materials, ammunition, firearms, inert aids, and an array of services and training, Tripwire has extended its influence to multiple locations within the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, assisting a myriad of domestic and international clients.

Drones: Revolutionizing the Battlefield

A ground-breaking initiative sees Tripwire collaborating with prominent Drone OEMs to introduce the Micro Dropped Attach Munition (MDAM) and TexPak systems, aiming to enhance energetics solutions for warfighters on the ground. The MDAM System stands out as an avant-garde Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) that packs a lethal punch. Its versatility lies in its ability to be reconfigured swiftly, ensuring rapid customization and compatibility with an array of warheads, making it indispensable against enemy threats. A hallmark feature is MDAM's platform-agnostic nature, making it a universal fit for any UAS, UAV, or sUAS platform.

Kinetic Option: Meeting the Demands of Modern Warfare

The MDAM's internal kinetic option can be altered safely and swiftly, ensuring warfighters can respond adeptly to the shifting dynamics of the battlefield. Recognizing the paramount importance of adaptability, the internal kinetic option provides an array of choices including High Explosive Dual Purpose (HEDP), Fragmentation (FRAG), and High Explosive Air Burst (HEAB). The MDAM's adaptability ensures it can operate as a standalone system or be integrated with on-board electronics, depending on the mission's requirement. Its effectiveness was notably demonstrated during the project Phoenix Ghost in Ukraine.

TexPak: A Game-Changer in Explosives

Introducing TexPak, Tripwire's patented, all-liquid binary explosive, poised to redefine the traditional military explosive landscape. Meticulously designed to cater to the unique requirements of Special Operations Forces (SOF) in irregular warfare operations, TexPak boasts of unparalleled performance metrics. Its safety features are paramount, remaining non-explosive until the point of assembly, and can be safely dispatched through commercial carriers. Once mixed, TexPak remains innocuous until primed with a blasting cap and charge. This innovative approach showcases Tripwire's unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of warfighters in action.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:
Ryan Morris
President
Tripwire Group of Companies
[email protected]
717-648-2792

SOURCE Tripwire

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.