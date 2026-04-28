Triquetra Health Launches BioActive B-Complex™ Liquid--First Formula with Five Active B-Vitamin Form Upgrades and Tri-Form B12 in Liquid Delivery

Patented BenfoPure® and Pantesin® Ingredients Deliver Practitioner-Grade Active-Form Nutrition in a Convenient 8 fl oz Liquid; Available Now on Amazon

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triquetra Health, a clinical-grade supplement company specializing in evidence-based formulation, today announced the launch of BioActive B-Complex™ Liquid, the only liquid B-vitamin formula combining BenfoPure® + Pantesin® + Tri-Form B12 + Therapeutic-Dose L-5-MTHF. The comprehensive 8 fl oz formula delivers every B-vitamin in active, methylated, or coenzyme form—Every B, Already Active—and is now available on Amazon, offering health-optimizing consumers a complete active-form B-vitamin system in a single daily teaspoon.

This image shows a Triquetra BioActive B-Complex liquid supplement in a large amber glass bottle with a black cap. The label features a blue gradient design with bold white text highlighting “B-Complex,” “Max Strength,” and “Active + Methylated B Vitamin Complex.” It also notes berry flavor and an 8 fl oz (240 mL) size, emphasizing a clean, high-potency, clinically styled wellness product.

Standard B-complex supplements—including many marketed as premium or methylated—fail to upgrade all five conversion-dependent B-vitamins. Folic acid, the most widely used folate form, requires the MTHFR enzyme to convert to active L-5-MTHF before the methylation cycle can use it. An estimated 40–60% of adults carry MTHFR gene variants that reduce this enzyme's activity by 35–70%. Meanwhile, standard thiamine HCl relies on saturable carrier proteins that limit tissue delivery at any dose. As Triquetra Health characterizes it: Folic Acid Is the Raw Material. L-5-MTHF Is the Finished Product. The same upstream bottleneck applies to B1, B5, and B6.

BioActive B-Complex™ addresses these limitations through Five Form Upgrades—the complete set of active-form substitutions across every conversion-dependent B-vitamin: BenfoPure® benfotiamine (fat-soluble B1 with 3.6× greater plasma thiamine than standard thiamine HCl), Pantesin® pantethine (active CoA intermediate and the only B5 form with a dedicated cardiovascular RCT), Pyridoxal-5'-Phosphate for B6 (active coenzyme requiring no hepatic conversion), L-5-MTHF at 3,400 mcg DFE for B9 (7× Greater Plasma Folate Rise vs. Standard Folic Acid confirmed in peer-reviewed pharmacokinetic research), and a tri-form B12 complex covering all three cellular compartments. The product is available at amazon.com/dp/B0DLWYK1GY.

Clinical research supports each ingredient at its formulated dose. Pharmacokinetic data published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition demonstrated 7× Greater Plasma Folate Rise vs. Standard Folic Acid with L-5-MTHF (Venn et al., 2003). Independent pharmacokinetic studies confirm BenfoPure® benfotiamine achieves 3.6× greater plasma thiamine concentrations than thiamine HCl. A randomized, triple-blinded, placebo-controlled 16-week trial published in Vascular Health and Risk Management demonstrated Pantesin® pantethine's 11% LDL-C reduction and significant non-HDL-C improvement in a statin-eligible population (Evans et al., 2014). BioActive B-Complex™ delivers every clinically-studied ingredient at its validated dose with full label transparency.

"Standard B-complex products—even those priced at $35–50 per bottle—often make only two of the five active-form upgrades that matter. They switch folic acid to L-5-MTHF and add methylcobalamin. But B1 stays as thiamine HCl, B5 stays as calcium pantothenate, and B6 stays as pyridoxine HCl. BioActive B-Complex™ completes all five upgrades—including BenfoPure® + Pantesin® + Tri-Form B12 + Therapeutic-Dose L-5-MTHF—in liquid form. That's what evidence-based formulation should look like." — Sean Gill, Founder and CEO, Triquetra Health

BioActive B-Complex™ delivers Eight Active B's. Two Methylation Cofactors. One Complete System.: all eight B-vitamins in active forms plus choline (100 mg, the BHMT backup methylation route independent of folate) and a physiologically validated 40:1 myo-inositol/D-chiro-inositol blend (100 mg, mirroring human plasma physiology). The formula is delivered in organic vegetable glycerin in a light-protective amber glass bottle—a functional requirement, as riboflavin (B2) and Pyridoxal-5'-Phosphate (B6) degrade under visible light. Manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facilities with third-party testing per batch. For complete product and clinical research information, visit triquetrahealth.com.

One Teaspoon. One Bottle. What Used to Take 4–6.: BioActive B-Complex™ is available now on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DLWYK1GY with a satisfaction guarantee. For consumers seeking the most complete active-form liquid B-vitamin system available—including clinical citations for every key ingredient—visit triquetrahealth.com.

About Triquetra Health

Triquetra Health develops clinically-validated nutritional supplements for consumers who demand active-form ingredients, transparent dosing, and peer-reviewed substantiation. The company specializes in addressing formulation gaps that limit conventional supplement efficacy—particularly bioavailability barriers and incomplete active-form architecture. All Triquetra Health products are manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facilities with rigorous third-party testing protocols. For more information, visit triquetrahealth.com.

Media Contact:

LeAnna Doughty

Director of Communications

Triquetra Health

[email protected]

www.triquetrahealth.com

+ (844) 272-6337

SOURCE Triquetra Health LLC