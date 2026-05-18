Triquetra Health Launches FolinicActive™ Adult Liquid--First Multi-Pathway Active Folate with Complete Tri-Cofactor System

USDA Organic Folinic Acid Liquid Delivers Upstream Folate Flexibility for Adults Who Benefit From a Different Approach

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triquetra Health, a clinical-grade supplement company developing evidence-based formulations for consumers who demand more than single-ingredient solutions, today announced the launch of FolinicActive™ Adult 1 mg Liquid, the first multi-pathway active folate with complete Tri-Cofactor System available in USDA Organic liquid format. The folinic acid supplement is now available on Amazon, offering adults who need an alternative to L-methylfolate a gentler approach to foundational folate support through upstream multi-pathway active folate delivery.

An image of a dietary supplement from Triquetra showing a bottle and box of Folinic Acid Plus Cofactors. The supplement contains active forms of B9, B12, B6, and B2 vitamins and is marketed to support brain, mood, heart, and nerve health. It comes in a berry-flavored liquid form (30 mL).

Standard folate supplementation has long presented a limitation for a meaningful portion of the adult population. Approximately 15-25% of adults who try L-methylfolate report experiencing restlessness, sleep disruption, or an uncomfortable "wired" feeling. L-methylfolate delivers folate directly to the methylation pathway—one direction, one route—which works well for most consumers but creates overstimulation for those whose systems respond poorly to forced single-pathway delivery. For this population, effective folate support has remained an unmet need despite the category's significant growth.

FolinicActive Adult Liquid addresses this gap through multi-pathway active folate—folinic acid (calcium folinate) positioned upstream in folate metabolism, where your body directs folate where it's needed based on current priorities. Unlike L-methylfolate, which routes all folate directly to methylation, folinic acid sits at the metabolic hub supplying both DNA synthesis and methylation pathways simultaneously. This upstream positioning gives the body flexibility rather than a fixed route. FolinicActive Adult Liquid is available at amazon.com/dp/[ASIN-TBD].

Clinical evidence supports the formulation's foundational science. Research published in Clinical Chemistry (Stam et al., 2005) demonstrated a 59% increase in remethylation rate and 18% reduction in homocysteine with folinic acid supplementation. A 2018 randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial published in Molecular Psychiatry (Frye et al.) demonstrated statistically significant improvements with folinic acid in neurodevelopmental outcomes, confirming the ingredient's activity in methylation-dependent pathways. FolinicActive Adult Liquid contains folinic acid as pharmaceutical-grade calcium folinate at 1 mg per serving—matching clinically studied doses.

"Standard L-methylfolate has been a genuine advancement for the majority of people seeking active folate support," said Sean Gill, Founder of Triquetra Health.

"But we kept hearing from the 15-25% for whom it simply didn't work—people who tried it, felt wired or anxious, and concluded folate wasn't for them. The science told a different story. Multi-pathway active folate gives your body the choice of pathways rather than forcing one route. From America's #1 folate brand, this is what complete folate solutions for every need actually looks like."

FolinicActive Adult Liquid delivers 1 mg folinic acid (as calcium folinate) per 0.50 mL serving alongside the Complete Tri-Cofactor System: 1,000 mcg Vitamin B-12 as a tri-blend (80% methylcobalamin, 10% adenosylcobalamin, 10% hydroxocobalamin), 5 mg active B-6 as pyridoxal-5′-phosphate (P-5-P), and 2 mg active B-2 as riboflavin-5′-phosphate (R-5-P). The formula is USDA Organic certified, made with an organic glycerin base and organic flavoring, with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Manufactured in an FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facility with third-party testing for purity, potency, and heavy metals. For complete product information, visit triquetrahealth.com/products/folinicactive-adult-liquid.

FolinicActive™ Adult 1 mg Liquid is available now on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/[ASIN-TBD] with a 60-day satisfaction guarantee. Ideal for those who need an alternative to L-methylfolate, FolinicActive supports healthy energy production, cognitive function, mood balance, and cellular health through multi-pathway folate flexibility. For clinical research summaries and complete product information, visit triquetrahealth.com.

About Triquetra Health

Triquetra Health develops evidence-based nutritional supplements designed for consumers who demand clinical validation and pharmaceutical-grade quality. The company specializes in addressing formulation challenges that limit conventional supplement efficacy—from bioavailability barriers to tolerability limitations. All Triquetra products are manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facilities with third-party testing for purity, potency, and safety. The company serves health-conscious consumers seeking supplements backed by published research rather than marketing claims. For more information, visit triquetrahealth.com.

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LeAnna Doughty

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SOURCE Triquetra Health LLC