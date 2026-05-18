Triquetra Health Launches FolinicActive™--First Multi-Pathway Active Folate with Complete Tri-Cofactor System

From America's #1 Folate Brand: Folinic Acid Formula Addresses the Needs of the 15-25% of Adults Who Benefit from a Different Approach

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triquetra Health, a clinical-grade supplement company developing evidence-based nutritional formulas, today announced the launch of FolinicActive™ Adult 1 mg, a multi-pathway active folate supplement combining folinic acid (calcium folinate) with a proprietary Tri-Cofactor System for adults seeking a gentler, more flexible approach to folate support. The folinic acid supplement is now available on Amazon, offering adults an alternative to L-methylfolate through a formulation designed to let the body direct folate where it's needed most.

The image shows a Triquetra FolinicActive™ Folinic Acid dietary supplement bottle and box. The product contains 1 mg folinic acid with vitamins B9, B12, B6, and B2, designed to support brain, mood, heart, and nerve health. The package includes 60 capsules and features a modern blue-and-white design.

An estimated 15-25% of adults who try L-methylfolate report restlessness, sleep disruption, or an uncomfortable "wired" feeling—an experience that often leads them to discontinue use. L-methylfolate goes directly to methylation, one pathway and one direction, which works well for most users. For a meaningful subset of adults, however, a more flexible mechanism may better match their individual needs. These individuals have historically had few evidence-based alternatives in the supplement category.

FolinicActive™ addresses this gap through multi-pathway active folate—folinic acid (5-formyl-THF) sitting upstream in folate metabolism, where the body may direct it toward DNA synthesis or methylation depending on current requirements. Unlike L-methylfolate, which channels all folate into a single downstream pathway, folinic acid functions as a metabolic hub supplying both pathways simultaneously. This multi-pathway flexibility is the defining mechanism of the FolinicActive™ formula.

The product is available at amazon.com/dp/B0G4S6T2F9.

What distinguishes FolinicActive™ further is The Complete Tri-Cofactor System—a formulation approach that goes beyond isolated folinic acid to include the full suite of helper nutrients folate metabolism requires. The formula provides a B-12 tri-blend (800 mcg methylcobalamin, 100 mcg adenosylcobalamin, 100 mcg hydroxocobalamin) for complete cellular coverage, active B-6 as pyridoxal-5′-phosphate (P-5-P, 5 mg) to support an additional homocysteine pathway, and active B-2 as riboflavin-5′-phosphate (R-5-P, 2 mg), the cofactor MTHFR enzyme requires to function. Published research by McNulty et al. (2023, Proceedings of the Nutrition Society) demonstrated 28-40% homocysteine reduction in MTHFR 677TT carriers with riboflavin supplementation—yet fewer than 3% of methylation supplements include any form of riboflavin. FolinicActive™ includes the active R-5-P form.

"Standard L-methylfolate formulas work very well for the majority of adults seeking folate support," said Sean Gill, Founder and CEO of Triquetra Health.

"But for the 15-25% who find that direct approach too intense—who've tried L-methylfolate and experienced restlessness, sleep issues, or that uncomfortable feeling—there's been essentially nothing designed specifically for them. FolinicActive™ delivers multi-pathway active folate with The Complete Tri-Cofactor System: your body directs folate where it's needed, supported by every cofactor the process requires. This is what we mean by complete folate solutions for every need. We built this for the people who've been underserved by the existing category."

FolinicActive™ is available in two adult formats: a USDA Organic liquid (30 mL, 60 servings at 0.50 mL daily) and a vegan capsule (60 count, 1 capsule daily). Both deliver identical active ingredients at identical doses—1 mg folinic acid, 1,000 mcg B-12 tri-blend, 5 mg P-5-P, and 2 mg R-5-P—enabling flexible format selection without any change in formulation. The liquid and capsule products are manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facilities with third-party testing for purity, potency, and heavy metals. For complete product information, visit triquetrahealth.com.

FolinicActive™ Adult 1 mg is available now on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G4S6T2F9. Ideal for those who need an alternative to L-methylfolate, FolinicActive™ offers multi-pathway flexibility, complete cofactor support, and formats for every lifestyle. From America's #1 folate brand—complete folate solutions for every need. Learn more at triquetrahealth.com.

About Triquetra Health

Triquetra Health develops clinically-validated nutritional supplements for consumers seeking evidence-based approaches to wellness. The company specializes in formulation science that addresses the gaps conventional supplements leave behind—from bioavailability limitations to incomplete cofactor support. All Triquetra products are manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facilities with rigorous third-party testing for purity, potency, and safety. Triquetra Health is America's #1 folate brand, offering complete folate solutions for every need. For more information, visit triquetrahealth.com.

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LeAnna Doughty

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www.triquetrahealth.com

SOURCE Triquetra Health LLC