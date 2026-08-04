Triquetra Health Launches BioActive Vitamin B1™--First Complete Activation System with 5-11× More Usable B1 Plus the Cofactors That Unlock It

New Formula Addresses the Activation Gap Most Benfotiamine Supplements Ignore

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triquetra Health, a clinical-grade supplement company specializing in evidence-based formulation, today announced the launch of BioActive Vitamin B1™, a complete activation system built on the bioactive form your body prefers, plus the cofactors that unlock it. The vitamin B1 supplement is now available on Amazon, offering health-conscious adults a four-component formula delivering 5-11× more usable B1 than standard thiamine, combined with the magnesium cofactor essential for B1 activation, active pyridoxal-5'-phosphate, and alpha-lipoic acid—in one convenient daily capsule.

This image is a clean, high-resolution product hero shot of Triquetra BioActive Vitamin B1 (Benfotiamine) featuring both the supplement bottle and its retail box against a soft white background.

Most vitamin B1 supplements face a fundamental performance limitation that goes unaddressed: delivering even the superior benfotiamine form without the magnesium cofactor required to convert it into the active thiamine pyrophosphate (TPP) form cells actually use. Published biochemical research confirms that thiamine pyrophosphokinase—the enzyme converting thiamine to active TPP—has an absolute requirement for magnesium. Without it, even premium benfotiamine cannot complete the activation pathway. According to research cited by NHS studies, magnesium deficiency has been shown to aggravate thiamine deficiency, with clinical cases documenting patients non-responsive to thiamine supplementation until magnesium was repleted. This one ingredient vs. complete system gap has constrained B1 supplementation efficacy across the category.

BioActive Vitamin B1™ addresses this through a complete activation system combining four synergistic components: 150mg benfotiamine (the bioactive form delivering 5-11× more usable B1 via passive lipid diffusion rather than saturable intestinal transporters), 18mg elemental magnesium from chelated bisglycinate (the essential activator), 15mg active pyridoxal-5'-phosphate for neurotransmitter synthesis support, and 100mg alpha-lipoic acid for antioxidant protection and mitochondrial support. This complete activation system ensures B1 is not just delivered but actually activated and utilized.

The product is available at amazon.com/dp/B0G66V5VV9.

Pharmacokinetic research published in the European Journal of Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics demonstrates that benfotiamine achieves plasma thiamine bioavailability of 1,147% compared to standard thiamine hydrochloride—approximately 5-11× more usable B1 reaching tissues. Additionally, stable isotope studies confirm magnesium bisglycinate absorbs at 45–55% versus 4% for standard magnesium oxide, ensuring the activation cofactor actually reaches systemic circulation. The formula contains all four ingredients at clinically-informed doses in a single vegetarian capsule, manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facilities with third-party testing for purity and potency.

"Standard benfotiamine supplements have made real progress on absorption—delivering the bioactive form your body prefers is a meaningful improvement over standard thiamine HCl," said Sean Gill, Founder and CEO of Triquetra Health. "But they stop halfway. Your body needs magnesium to convert B1 into its working form, and without it even the best benfotiamine can't complete the activation pathway. BioActive Vitamin B1™ is the complete activation system—the cofactors that unlock it included. Four components. One complete system. That's the difference between a better ingredient and a formula that actually works."

BioActive Vitamin B1™ features 150mg benfotiamine (≥98% purity), 15mg pyridoxal-5'-phosphate (≥98.5% purity), 100mg magnesium bisglycinate chelate (providing 18mg elemental magnesium), and 100mg alpha-lipoic acid (≥99% purity) in a size 0 HPMC vegetarian capsule. The formula contains no magnesium stearate, is non-GMO and gluten-free, and provides a 60-day supply per bottle. For complete product information, visit triquetrahealth.com.

BioActive Vitamin B1™ is available now on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G66V5VV9. One capsule daily provides a complete activation system supporting cellular energy that lasts, healthy nerve function, and healthy glucose metabolism already within normal range. For clinical research summaries and ingredient details, visit triquetrahealth.com.

About Triquetra Health

Triquetra Health develops evidence-based nutritional supplements designed for consumers who demand clinical validation and pharmaceutical-grade quality. The company specializes in addressing formulation challenges that limit conventional supplement efficacy—from bioavailability barriers to tolerability limitations. All Triquetra products are manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facilities with third-party testing for purity, potency, and safety. The company serves health-conscious consumers seeking supplements backed by published research rather than marketing claims. For more information, visit triquetrahealth.com.

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These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Triquetra Health LLC