Triquetra Health Launches Mental Magnesium™ -- First Dual-Pathway Brain Formula Combining Patented BBB-Crossing Magtein® with ATA Mg® Neural Excitation Control

Two Patented Brain Magnesiums — The Builder and The Balancer — Form the Only Complete Brain Magnesium System Available

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triquetra Health, a clinical-grade supplement company specializing in evidence-based formulation, today announced the launch of Mental Magnesium™, the first Dual-Pathway Brain Magnesium System combining two independently patented, blood-brain barrier-crossing magnesium forms: Magtein® Magnesium L-Threonate and ATA Mg® Magnesium N-Acetyl Taurinate. The cognitive wellness supplement is now available on Amazon, offering professionals, biohackers, and cognitive longevity seekers a complete brain magnesium system supported by three human randomized controlled trials and objective wearable biometric data.

This is a premium studio product render of Triquetra's Mental-Mag™ dietary supplement, featuring both the bottle and retail carton. The composition is clean, modern, and optimized for e-commerce or Amazon listings.

Most magnesium supplements face a fundamental limitation in brain health applications: the blood-brain barrier blocks standard magnesium forms from reaching neurons in clinically meaningful concentrations. Your blood-brain barrier blocks standard magnesium — glycinate, citrate, malate, and oxide forms demonstrate adequate systemic absorption but negligible ability to raise brain tissue magnesium levels. An estimated 50% of American adults fail to meet daily magnesium recommendations, yet even consistent supplementation with standard forms may not address the brain-specific deficiency that underlies cognitive fatigue, impaired memory consolidation, and diminished mental clarity.

Mental Magnesium™ addresses this through the Dual-Pathway Brain Magnesium System: Magtein® (The Builder) crosses the blood-brain barrier to raise brain magnesium and build synaptic connections, while ATA Mg® (The Balancer) crosses through a separate lipophilic pathway and keeps neural signals smooth — not wired — through dual kainate/NMDA receptor modulation. No other product on the market combines both patented BBB-crossing forms, as doing so requires independent licensing of both Magtein® from AIDP/Magceutics and ATA Mg® from Synapharm. The formula is available at amazon.com/dp/B0G6FSM9XC.

The clinical validation supporting both primary actives is substantial. Published research in Neuron (Slutsky et al., 2010) demonstrated Magtein® is the only oral magnesium compound to significantly raise cerebrospinal fluid magnesium concentrations (p<0.001) after 24 days — Magnesium Chloride and Magnesium Gluconate produced no statistically significant CSF change in the same study. In the MMFS-01 randomized controlled trial (Liu et al., Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, 2016), participants taking Magtein® demonstrated cognitive performance equivalent to a brain functioning 9.4 years younger, with a cognitive composite effect size of d=0.91 — one of the largest reported in any magnesium supplement RCT. ATA Mg® holds an FDA NDI No Objection Letter (NDI 1139) and has been evaluated by EFSA for safety, with a NOAEL of 2,250 mg/kg/day establishing a safety margin of 192–577× at use levels.

"Standard brain supplements have always faced the same limitation: they arrive at the bloodstream and stop," said Sean Gill, Founder and CEO of Triquetra Health.

"Magtein® is The Builder — the only magnesium form studied to cross the blood-brain barrier and raise brain magnesium where memory and focus actually happen. ATA Mg® is The Balancer — the world's only taurinergic magnesium that keeps neural signals smooth, not wired. The Dual-Pathway Brain Magnesium System is what complete brain magnesium supplementation finally looks like."

Mental Magnesium™ features 1,000 mg Magtein® Magnesium L-Threonate (matching the exact dose used in the Hausenblas 2024 Oura Ring RCT), 450 mg ATA Mg® Magnesium N-Acetyl Taurinate, and a precision cofactor matrix of active Pyridoxal-5'-Phosphate (P5P, ≥99% purity), natural Vitamin D3, buffered Magnesium Ascorbate, and a Fulvic/Humic Acid Complex — representing two patented brain magnesiums, four precision cofactors, one complete system. The formula delivers 110 mg total elemental magnesium per serving (26% DV), manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facilities with third-party testing for purity, potency, and safety.

For complete product information and clinical research summaries, visit https://triquetrahealth.com/mental-magnesium.

Mental Magnesium™ is available now on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G6FSM9XC with a 60-day satisfaction guarantee. The Dual-Pathway Brain Magnesium System supports sharper days and deeper nights for professionals, biohackers, and adults building a cognitive longevity foundation.

About Triquetra Health

Triquetra Health develops research-backed supplements for cognitive wellness and neurological support. The company focuses on formulation science that maximizes bioavailability and tissue-specific delivery for meaningful clinical outcomes. Products are manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facilities with comprehensive third-party verification. For more information, visit triquetrahealth.com.

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These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Triquetra Health LLC