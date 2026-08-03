Triquetra Health Launches BioActive Vitamin B1™--First Complete B1 Activation System with 600mg Research-Matched Dose and Full Cofactor Support

Fat-Soluble Form That Delivers 5-11× More Usable B1 Now Available on Amazon, Combining Clinical-Strength Benfotiamine with the Cofactors Most High-Dose Products Omit

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triquetra Health, a clinical-grade supplement company specializing in evidence-based formulation, today announced the launch of BioActive Vitamin B1™ Clinical Strength, a complete B1 activation system delivering 600mg benfotiamine at the research-matched dose alongside a full cofactor protocol. The nerve support supplement is now available on Amazon, offering adults the fat-soluble form that delivers 5-11× more usable B1 combined with the complete cofactor system that activates and sustains it—an approach no competitor in the high-dose benfotiamine category currently offers.

This image is a clean, high-resolution product hero shot of Triquetra BioActive Vitamin B1 (Benfotiamine) featuring both the supplement bottle and its retail box against a soft white background.

The vitamin B1 supplement market is dominated by single-ingredient products that deliver high doses of benfotiamine without addressing a fundamental activation gap. The enzyme that converts thiamine into active thiamine pyrophosphate (TPP)—the biologically functional form—requires magnesium as an obligate cofactor. Without adequate magnesium, thiamine cannot complete the activation process regardless of the dose delivered. An estimated 19.2 million Americans with diabetic neuropathy, 73 million adults aged 65 and older with declining thiamine absorption, and tens of millions more seeking metabolic and cognitive support represent a population poorly served by incomplete single-ingredient formulations.

BioActive Vitamin B1™ addresses these limitations through the complete B1 activation system: 600mg benfotiamine—the research-matched dose validated in published Phase III clinical research—combined with magnesium bis-glycinate (the activator enabling TPP conversion), pyridoxal-5'-phosphate (active B6 providing neurotropic synergy), and alpha-lipoic acid (the protector with documented benfotiamine synergy). Unlike conventional high-dose benfotiamine products that give consumers the dose without the cofactors, BioActive Vitamin B1™ delivers four components as one complete system.

The product is available at amazon.com/dp/B0G66Y1P5L.

Published pharmacokinetic research demonstrates benfotiamine's fat-soluble structure achieves plasma thiamine bioavailability 1,147% higher than standard thiamine hydrochloride, with erythrocyte TDP levels 196% higher at equivalent doses (Xie et al., 2014). The BENDIP Phase III trial—the largest, highest-quality benfotiamine study conducted—used 600mg benfotiamine daily and demonstrated an 82.5% response rate in BENDIP Phase III trial participants for nerve-related outcomes, with 600mg producing statistically superior results over the 300mg comparator arm (p=0.033). Additionally, published research by Du et al. (2008, Diabetologia) demonstrated that benfotiamine combined with alpha-lipoic acid completely normalized advanced glycation end-product formation in Type 1 diabetics—an effect neither ingredient achieved independently—validating the complete cofactor system design rationale.

"Standard benfotiamine products have always presented a fundamental paradox—they deliver an impressive dose of the fat-soluble form that delivers 5-11× more usable B1, but skip the cofactors required to activate it," said Sean Gill, Founder and CEO of Triquetra Health.

"The enzyme converting thiamine to active TPP has an absolute magnesium requirement. The research is unambiguous: high dose isn't enough without cofactors. BioActive Vitamin B1™ solves this by pairing 600mg—the research-matched dose from the BENDIP trial—with the complete cofactor system. Four components. One complete system. This is what clinical-strength B1 supplementation should be."

BioActive Vitamin B1™ Clinical Strength features 600mg Benfotiamine (S-benzoylthiamine-O-monophosphate), 30mg Pyridoxal-5'-Phosphate (active B6, USP grade ≥98.5% purity), 200mg Magnesium Bis-glycinate (providing 36mg elemental magnesium), and 300mg Alpha-Lipoic Acid (≥99% purity). The formulation is delivered in vegetarian HPMC capsules, manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facilities with third-party testing for purity, potency, and safety. For complete product information and clinical research summaries, visit triquetrahealth.com.

BioActive Vitamin B1™ Clinical Strength is available now on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G66Y1P5L. For evidence-driven consumers seeking clinical-strength nerve support, cellular energy optimization, and metabolic wellness through a complete B1 activation system—comfortable nerves, sustained energy, clear thinking—visit triquetrahealth.com.

About Triquetra Health

Triquetra Health develops clinically-validated supplements for consumers seeking evidence-based approaches to nerve health, metabolic wellness, and cellular energy. The company specializes in addressing formulation barriers—particularly cofactor gaps and bioavailability limitations—that constrain conventional supplement efficacy. Triquetra products are manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facilities with rigorous third-party testing protocols. For more information, visit triquetrahealth.com.

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These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Triquetra Health LLC