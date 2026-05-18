Triquetra Health Launches Instant Aminos--First Free-Form EAA Tablets Delivering All 9 Essential Amino Acids with Zero Bloating

Free-Form Amino Acids That Bypass Digestion Entirely Now Available on Amazon in Convenient Tablet Format for Consumers Frustrated by Protein Powder Bloating

AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triquetra Health, a clinical-grade supplement company specializing in evidence-based formulation, today announced the launch of Instant Aminos™ Essential Amino Acids + BCAAs, a free-form essential amino acid tablet delivering all 9 essential amino acids in an optimized ratio with zero bloating. The muscle recovery supplement is now available on Amazon, offering consumers free-form amino acids that bypass digestion entirely — the exact protein building blocks muscles need, delivered without the digestive discomfort that has driven millions away from traditional protein supplements.

The image shows Triquetra Instant Aminos™, a dietary supplement containing essential amino acids and BCAAs designed to support muscle recovery, protein utilization, and healthy aging. The product comes in a bottle and box with a sleek blue-and-white design and contains 120 tablets.

Protein shakes take hours to digest — that's why they cause bloating. Unlike free-form amino acids, intact proteins must be broken down bond by bond through hours of digestive processing before muscles can use them. That digestive work is precisely what causes the bloating, heaviness, and gut discomfort that an estimated one in three protein supplement users report as their primary reason for abandoning their supplement routine. For the millions of health-conscious consumers seeking reliable protein support, this has long represented an unresolved category failure.

Instant Aminos addresses this limitation through free-form amino acids that bypass digestion entirely. The formulation delivers all 9 essential amino acids in an optimized ratio — already broken down to the exact molecular form muscles require — with no digestive processing needed. Unlike conventional protein powders that require 60–90 minutes of digestion before amino acids reach the bloodstream, Instant Aminos delivers its complete amino acid profile in your bloodstream in minutes, not hours. The formula is available now at amazon.com/dp/B0G4SH6DX1.

Published pharmacokinetic research in the Journal of Nutrition (Weijzen et al., 2022) demonstrated approximately 76% bioavailability for free-form amino acids compared to 59% for intact proteins, with peak plasma concentrations achieved significantly faster. Additional clinical research published in the American Journal of Physiology (Bukhari et al., 2015) showed that a low-dose leucine-rich essential amino acid formula stimulated muscle protein synthesis comparably to 20g of whey protein. Instant Aminos provides all 9 essential amino acids in an optimized ratio at the clinically-studied free-form dose, with leucine-leading concentrations exceeding the recognized mTOR activation threshold.

"If you've ever felt uncomfortable after a protein shake — bloated, heavy, or just off — that discomfort comes from digestion," said Sean Gill, Founder and CEO of Triquetra Health.

"We built Instant Aminos because consumers deserve protein support that actually feels good. Free-form amino acids that bypass digestion entirely means your muscles get what they need in minutes, not hours, and no mixing, no blender, no bloating means it actually fits your life. This is protein support built around how people want to live."

Instant Aminos features a 4,000mg Amino Acid Complex per 4-tablet serving, including L-Leucine, L-Lysine Acetate, L-Valine, L-Isoleucine, L-Threonine, L-Phenylalanine, L-Methionine, L-Histidine, and L-Tryptophan — all in free-form at ≥98% pharmaceutical-grade purity. The formula is vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and manufactured in a GMP-certified facility with third-party testing for potency, purity, and heavy metals. No mixing. No blender. No bloating. For complete product information, visit triquetrahealth.com.

Instant Aminos™ Essential Amino Acids + BCAAs is available now on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G4SH6DX1 with a satisfaction guarantee. For consumers who want protein support without the bloating, heaviness, or hassle of protein powders, complete product information and research summaries are available at triquetrahealth.com.

About Triquetra Health

Triquetra Health develops evidence-based nutritional supplements designed for consumers who demand clinical validation and pharmaceutical-grade quality. The company specializes in addressing formulation challenges that limit conventional supplement efficacy — from bioavailability barriers to tolerability limitations. All Triquetra products are manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facilities with third-party testing for purity, potency, and safety. The company serves health-conscious consumers seeking supplements backed by published research rather than marketing claims. For more information, visit triquetrahealth.com.

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LeAnna Doughty

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SOURCE Triquetra Health LLC