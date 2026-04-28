Triquetra Health Launches BioActive Vitamin B6™--First Tri-Cofactor B6 System with P-5-P, Riboflavin, and Albion® Magnesium

The Complete B6 System Addresses Active Form and Sustained Activity Limitations That Have Constrained Conventional Vitamin B6 Supplementation

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triquetra Health, a clinical-grade supplement company specializing in evidence-based formulation, today announced the launch of BioActive Vitamin B6™, The Complete B6 System combining pre-activated P-5-P coenzyme with the enzymatic cofactors required for sustained B6 metabolism. Available now on Amazon in two therapeutic potencies—25mg Standard Strength and 100mg Maximum Strength—BioActive Vitamin B6™ offers health-conscious adults B6 that your body actually uses, without the multi-step hepatic conversion required by standard pyridoxine supplements.

A supplement product from Triquetra showing a bottle and box of BioActive Vitamin B6 (25 mg P-5-P form). It’s a high-potency dietary supplement (60 capsules) designed to support energy, brain function, and hormone balance, with added riboflavin and magnesium

The vitamin B6 category faces a persistent challenge: most consumers never receive the B6 benefits the research promises. Standard supplements rely on inactive pyridoxine, which requires multi-step enzymatic conversion before becoming biologically useful. Only 1 in 3 see B6 levels rise from standard pyridoxine, according to pharmacokinetic research. Even among consumers who have upgraded to single-ingredient P-5-P products, a secondary problem emerges—without riboflavin to power the PNPO recycling enzyme, active B6 follows a peak-and-crash pattern rather than providing consistent support throughout the day.

BioActive Vitamin B6™ solves both problems through The Complete B6 System: a precision-engineered tri-cofactor formulation providing P-5-P (the pre-activated coenzyme), Riboflavin (the FMN precursor that keeps PNPO enzyme recycling B6 all day), and Albion® TRAACS® Magnesium Bisglycinate (the patented chelate that supports PLK enzyme activation and bidirectional B6 cellular uptake). Most B6 gives you a piece. This is the whole picture.

The product is available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G4SJB9ST.

Published research demonstrates that combining P-5-P with riboflavin produces 35% more active B6 in blood compared to B6 alone—a clinically meaningful difference representing the foundation of this formulation's design. Additionally, Albion® TRAACS® Magnesium Bisglycinate is verified by FT-IR spectroscopy for true chelate bond formation, achieving approximately 4x higher absorption efficiency compared to magnesium oxide. BioActive Vitamin B6™ contains all three ingredients at clinically supported doses, with full label transparency and third-party testing verification.

"Most people who take vitamin B6 never truly get vitamin B6,"

said Sean Gill, Founder and CEO of Triquetra Health.

"Standard pyridoxine conversion is unreliable. Even active P-5-P products leave the recycling pathway unsupported—and that's why effects seem to fade. The Complete B6 System closes the metabolic loop with P-5-P: The Performer, riboflavin: The Sustainer, and Albion® magnesium: The Optimizer. This is the formulation intelligence the category has been missing."

BioActive Vitamin B6™ 25mg features 25mg active Pyridoxal-5'-Phosphate (from 40mg USP-grade P-5-P at 91.1% active content), 5mg Riboflavin, and 50mg elemental Magnesium as Albion® TRAACS® Bisglycinate. The 100mg Maximum Strength delivers 100mg active P-5-P, 10mg Riboflavin, and 50mg elemental Magnesium in the same chelated form. Both formulas are manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facilities with third-party testing for identity, potency, purity, and heavy metals. Vegan HPMC capsules. Free from gluten, soy, and GMOs.

For complete product information and clinical research summaries, visit triquetrahealth.com.

BioActive Vitamin B6™ is available now on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G4SJB9ST. The 25mg formula supports daily maintenance; the 100mg Maximum Strength formula is designed for those with elevated B6 requirements or clinical-level support goals. We use P-5-P. Check what yours uses.

About Triquetra Health

Triquetra Health develops evidence-based nutritional supplements designed for consumers who demand clinical validation and pharmaceutical-grade quality. The company specializes in addressing formulation challenges that limit conventional supplement efficacy—from bioavailability barriers to tolerability limitations. All Triquetra products are manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facilities with third-party testing for purity, potency, and safety. The company serves health-conscious consumers seeking supplements backed by published research rather than marketing claims. For more information, visit triquetrahealth.com.

Media Contact:

LeAnna Doughty

Director of Communications

Triquetra Health

[email protected]

www.triquetrahealth.com

+ (844) 272-6337

SOURCE Triquetra Health LLC