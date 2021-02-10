TriRadial Solutions Recognized for Contributions to BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNTech (www.biontech.de) has recognized global biopharma consulting firm TriRadial Solutions for its work in helping to accelerate the company's record-breaking achievement of bringing a COVID-19 vaccine to market. https://biontechse.gcs-web.com/news-releases/news-release-details/biontech-recognizes-employees-and-partners-their-support

"It has been a privilege and an honor to work with Ugur Sahin, Özlem Türeci and the entire BioNTech team over the past two years," said Geoff Garabedian, Founder and President, TriRadial Solutions. TriRadial is committed to delivering tangible value and actionable results that accelerate positive outcomes for clients.

About TriRadial Solutions

TriRadial is a global life science advisory firm focused on helping clients improve Productivity, Partnerships and Compliance in today's heavily outsourced and virtual environments. TriRadial works with emerging biopharma companies to develop growth strategies and implement the organization, process and technology capabilities needed to scale globally. Through a blended team of deep domain experts and seasoned consultants, TriRadial brings unique perspectives on proven solutions to vendor negotiations/oversight, inspection readiness, clinical program management, IT architectures, R&D spend and other challenges facing biopharma today. The company also provides targeted expertise to fill key roles that help fuel growth and allow internal client personnel to stay focused on the science.

For more information, visit www.TriRadial.com.

