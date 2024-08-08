TRIRIGAWorld Honors eCIFM, ADOT, and The World Bank with 2 Best in Class Technology Awards

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eCIFM Solutions Inc. (eCIFM® ), IBM Gold-Accredited business partner and developer of eCIFM's On The Go! mobile applications, is pleased to announce that they have been honored with two awards at 2024 MAXIMO/TRIRIGAWorld conference in Scottsdale Arizona on August 8, 2024.

Best New Implementation (Within 2 Years): eCIFM and the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT)

eCIFM and the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Best Capital Project Management Program with IBM TRIRIGA: eCIFM and The World Bank

eCIFM and ADOT received the "Best New Implementation (Within 2 Years)" award. They worked together seamlessly to centralize data, streamline workflows, and optimize space utilization. While having only been collaborating for less than two years, they have managed to achieve great things together. ADOT has already seen the impact and marked improvements in efficiency, with increased productivity and lower operational costs to prove it.

"This award recognizes the teamwork and synergy between ADOT and eCIFM Solutions to deliver the TRIRIGA project on time and under budget," said Sanjiv Singh, COO at eCIFM.

The second award, received by eCIFM and The World Bank, was for "Best Capital Project Management Program with IBM TRIRIGA." This award is presented to the client with the best use of TRIRIGA for capital project management, budgeting and/or planning. eCIFM and The World Bank have been working together for many years to achieve this success.

eCIFM's COO, Sanjiv Singh, also responded to this award and said, "TRIRIGA has enabled World Bank to deliver projects which have helped support their vision of reducing poverty and building shared prosperity in developing countries."

