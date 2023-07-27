TriRx Partnership with Liverpool City Region Advances Biotech Capabilities

NORWALK, Conn., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriRx Pharmaceutical Services, LLC, a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), welcomed the UK Government's recent announcement on England's second Investment Zone, focused on Life Sciences in the Liverpool City Region.

TriRx Speke Ltd. is the first investor and is well-positioned to further advance its capabilities by adding upstream technologies to manufacture monoclonal antibodies to an existing large-scale biotech purification facility. The current facility has significant capacity to support the high-growth large-molecule pharmaceutical market. Monoclonal antibodies (also referred to as mAbs) are a type of immunotherapy that work by blocking certain diseases from affecting healthy cells and are used to treat numerous types of diseases including cancers, arthritis and skin conditions. This additional investment to augment the TriRx facility at Speke will foster economic growth, create high-value jobs and complement the existing Speke Biopharmaceutical cluster in the region.

"We are delighted to be expanding our capability in this critical immunotherapy area, to become a worldwide center of technical excellence located in the UK in the monoclonal antibody development and manufacturing field to serve the human and animal pharmaceutical markets," said Tim Tyson, Chairman and CEO of TriRx.

About TriRx Pharmaceutical Services:                                                                

TriRx Pharmaceutical Services is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving global pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and animal health markets. Headquartered approximately 50 miles outside of New York City in Norwalk, Connecticut, TriRx operates facilities in multiple regions providing state-of-the-art laboratory, manufacturing, packaging, warehousing, and technical service capabilities. Founded and led by a team of pharmaceutical industry executives, who have served as both contract service providers and outsourcing customers, TriRx has a profound and multifaceted understanding of client needs. It has the knowledge and commitment to deliver an exceptional experience on every project, consistently meeting or exceeding quality standards, regulatory requirements, on-time-in-full (OTIF) delivery, and all other customer requirements and expectations. Learn more at Trirx.com

