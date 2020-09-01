TriRx Pharmaceutical Services acquires MSD Animal Health manufacturing site located in Segré-en Anjou Bleu, France including long-term supply agreement

Timothy C. Tyson, Chairman & CEO of TriRx stated, "We are excited to welcome the Segre team to the TriRx family and to partner with MSD Animal Health to continue to provide important products to the market. This transaction allows us to continue our expansion as a global CDMO while assuring continuity of supply of animal health products from the Segré site. The site's history of exceptional performance and the world class knowledge and experience of the site staff expand TriRx service offerings into sterile suspensions and liquids and non-sterile ointments and liquids." The site currently manufactures a range of veterinary products and has over ninety employees.

The state-of-the-art integrated facility has dedicated office, production, sampling and warehouse areas and delivers products to all major global markets. The agreement has officially been executed today with all customary regulatory, regional and local approvals. "This site will transition to a worldwide center of contract manufacturing excellence in the fast growing, animal health market", said Tyson. "And will continue to be a significant contributor to the local economy", Tyson added.

About TriRx

TriRx Pharmaceutical Services is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving the biopharmaceutical market. Headquartered approximately 50 miles outside of New York City in Norwalk, Connecticut, TriRx operates facilities providing state-of-the-art laboratory, manufacturing, packaging and warehousing capabilities. Visit www.trirx.com.

