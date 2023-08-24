Tris Nonylphenyl Phosphite Market to grow by USD 132.84 million from 2022 to 2027 | The rising demand for plastic additives from developing countries drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tris nonylphenyl phosphite market is set to grow by USD 132.84 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period. Discover Diversified Chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The tris nonylphenyl phosphite market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tris Nonylphenyl Phosphite Market 2023-2027

Tris Nonylphenyl Phosphite Market Sizing

Tris Nonylphenyl Phosphite Market Forecast

Tris Nonylphenyl Phosphite Market Analysis

Company Landscape

The tris nonylphenyl phosphite market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Company Offerings

ADEKA Corp. - The company offers tris nonylphenyl phosphite such as CAS 26523 78 4.

The company offers tris nonylphenyl phosphite such as CAS 26523 78 4. Adishank Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers tris nonylphenyl phosphite solutions such as additives for surface coating.

The company offers tris nonylphenyl phosphite solutions such as additives for surface coating. Alfa Chemical Co. Ltd. - The company offers tris nonylphenyl phosphite solutions such as Antioxidants for rubber polymers.

For the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in minutes

Key Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (stabilizers, petrochemicals, and rubber), end-user (plastics and rubber industry, chemical industry, adhesives and sealants industry, and others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the stabilizers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Stabilizers are 'intended additions' used to mitigate environmental influences on the polymer such as heat and UV radiation. They expand the speed and quality of plastic product production, enhance the useful life of plastic products, and make recycling plastic products easier. They are integrated into plastics to provide defense against mechanical, UV, and thermal degradation during production and usage. Thus, the increasing use of TNPP as a stabilizer in the plastic and rubber industry will increase the growth of the TNPP market during the forecast period.

View Sample Report in minutes of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is estimated to account for 38% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. Owing to the growing demand for TNPP in end-user industries such as petrochemicals, North America is anticipated to be the largest geographical segment of the TNPP market during the forecast period. The growth in the petrochemical industry has driven the demand for TNPP. Developed economies, such as the US, currently use up to 20 times as much plastic and up to 10 times as much fertilizer as emerging economies, such as India and Indonesia, on a per capita basis. Therefore, the rising petrochemical industry in the region will increase the demand for TNPP, which in turn will fuel the growth of the regional TNPP market during the forecast period.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

ADEKA Corp.

Adishank Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Alfa Chemical Co. Ltd.

BOCSCI Inc.

Cymit Quimica S.L.

Galata Chemicals LLC

Gulf Stabilizers Industries

Hangzhou Keying Chem Co. Ltd.

LEAP CHEM Co. Ltd.

PCC Rokita SA

Sagechem Ltd.

Sandhya Organic Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

Sterling Auxiliaries Pvt. Ltd.

Wego Chemical Group Inc.

Dover Chemical Corp.

Kuilai Chemical Co.

For more insights Buy Report!

Market Dynamics

Key Tris Nonylphenyl Phosphite Market Driver

The rising demand for plastic additives from developing countries is a major factor notably driving the market growth. The major factor boosting the demand for plastic additives such as TNPP globally is the rapid urbanization taking place in developing regions such as APAC, the Middle East, and Latin America which resulted in a rise in construction activities. Also, these regions have experienced an increasing use of TNPP in engineering medical devices due to enhancing properties. Increased buying capacity and increased urbanization have fostered the demand for automobiles, thus fast-tracking the application of TNPP in automotive manufacturing industries. Consequently, significant growth in the automotive industry is increasing the demand for plastic additives such as TNPP in emerging economies like India. Therefore, the market in focus is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast period.

Significant Tris Nonylphenyl Phosphite Market Trend

Growing demand for TNPP in petrochemicals is the key trend in the market.

Major Tris Nonylphenyl Phosphite Market Challenge

Volatility in the price of petroleum-based raw materials is the major challenge hindering market growth.

Register for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The commodity plastics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% between 2022 and 2027. The commodity plastics market size is forecast to increase by USD 159.09 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polyethylene terephthalate (PS)), application (packaging, consumer goods, electronics, automotive, and others), and?geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing demand for packaging material?is notably driving the commodity plastics market growth.

The global thermoformed plastics market size is estimated to grow by USD 10,489.78 million between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 5.28%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (vacuum formed and pressure formed), application (food packaging, medical, consumer products, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Diverse applications of thermoformed plastics are driving the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio