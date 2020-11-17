Tris Pharma and Medison Pharma Announce Exclusive License Agreement to Commercialize Tris' Quillivant XR in Israel

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, NJ. and PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tris Pharma, Inc. ("Tris"), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust portfolio of FDA-approved products for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and related disorders, and Medison Pharma ("Medison"), a leading international commercial partner for highly innovative therapies, announced today that they have entered into an agreement whereby Medison received exclusive rights to commercialize Tris' FDA-approved Quillivant XR in Israel.

"We view ADHD as an area in which there is a significant unmet need in Israel, and we believe that Quillivant XR is uniquely well-positioned for the pediatric market," said Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and CEO of Medison. "As the only FDA-approved long-acting methylphenidate suspension, Quillivant XR is a natural fit for children who have difficulty swallowing pills, and who can benefit from both the once-per-day dosing schedule and the customized dose and titration enabled by a liquid product."

"This is the second asset we have licensed for commercialization outside the US. As Tris continues our efforts to make our differentiated portfolio of products available to patients globally, we anticipate that this partnership will bring tremendous value to both companies as well as to Israeli patients," said Ketan Mehta, Tris' Founder and CEO. "Medison has established itself as a leading company in the Israeli market with an impressive history of commercial success, and we believe they are an ideal partner for Quillivant XR."

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that address unmet patient needs. Tris has used its innovative LiquiXR technology platform to develop its portfolio of differentiated solid and liquid ADHD products (described at www.TrisADHD.com), which it markets in the United States using its pediatric and CNS-focused sales force. The company has leveraged its technology platform to establish a robust product pipeline as well as numerous mutually value-adding development partnerships. For more information, please visit www.trispharma.com.

About Medison Pharma

Medison is one of the world's largest commercial partners of leading global biotech companies. Medison is uniquely qualified to provide the complete spectrum of integrated services for international companies looking to enter or expand their presence in International markets, focusing on Israel, Canada, and Central Eastern Europe. Medison runs a corporate venture arm with a dedicated research and evaluation team boasting deep scientific and commercial backgrounds. Medison also operates a scouting program to cater its partners and is an active investor in life science projects around drug development and digital health. For more information, visit www.medison.co.il and follow us on LinkedIn.

