Tris Pharma Chief Medical Officer Elected to the American Psychiatric Association Assembly Executive Committee

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tris Pharma, Inc. ("Tris"), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust portfolio of approved New Drug Applications and a late-stage pipeline of innovative product candidates for the treatment of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and related disorders, is announcing that its Chief Medical Officer, Barry K. Herman, M.D., M.M.M. has been elected to the American Psychiatric Association (APA) Assembly Executive Committee.

The APA Assembly is the deliberative advisory body to the APA's Board of Trustees. The Assembly represents and serves the needs of the district branches, state associations, and demographic representatives from the organization. Representatives of the Assembly are elected regionally and by special groups, including resident-fellows, early-career psychiatrists, minority and underrepresented psychiatrists, and representatives from allied organizations. The Assembly Executive Committee is the governing body of the Assembly.

Barry K. Herman, M.D., M.M.M. a Board-Certified Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist, has more than 18 years of pharmaceutical industry experience including senior leadership roles at Pfizer, Sanofi-Aventis, Sunovion, and Shire. Dr. Herman is the author of over 100 scientific abstracts and publications. He was the recipient of the 2017 APA Administrative Psychiatry Award honoring a lifetime career achievement in the field. Dr. Herman joined Tris in 2017 as Chief Medical Officer and leads the medical organization including clinical development efforts.

"I am proud and humbled to have been elected by my peers to help lead the APA," said Herman. "My career, both as a practicing clinician and a physician executive in the industry has been focused on helping to advance understanding of psychiatric illnesses and their treatment, and improve the lives of patients and their caregivers."

Dr. Herman is currently the Chairperson of the Assembly Committee of Representatives of Subspecialties and Sections (ACROSS), comprising 19 allied organizations. He represents the American Association of Psychiatric Administrators, where he serves on its Executive Council and is a Past-President.

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative medicines that address unmet patient needs. Tris markets a unique portfolio of ADHD products. Tris has pioneered the delivery of sustained release in liquid, chewable, orally disintegrating tablet, and strip dosage forms that benefit a wide variety of patients and their unique needs. Tris' research, manufacturing and commercial facilities are located in Central New Jersey.

