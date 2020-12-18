Tris Pharma Hires Seasoned Research & Development Executive

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tris Pharma, Inc. ("Tris"), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust portfolio of approved products and a late-stage pipeline of innovative product candidates for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and related disorders, today announced that Dr. Alfred C. Liang will join the company as Vice President, Research & Development effective January 4, 2021.

"With our continued growth and evolution to a larger, more complex operation, one of our priorities has been to bring a seasoned pharmaceutical development leader in to join Tris' senior leadership team. We are thrilled that Alfred has agreed to join Tris as our Vice President, Research & Development." said Ketan Mehta Tris' Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Alfred's extensive experience and technical acumen in pharmaceutical sciences as well as innovative and goal-oriented leadership style are a natural fit for Tris' culture and strategic plan."

Dr. Liang has more than 20 years of product development experience with the majority of his tenure in leadership roles in both large and medium-sized pharmaceutical organizations. His broad experience within research and development encompasses drug delivery technology innovation, patent creation, building product portfolio assets, extending product life cycle and leading high performance teams to execute end-to-end formulation and process development. Throughout Alfred's career he has enjoyed positions of increasing management responsibility at Schering-Plough, Alpharma, Actavis and Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

"I am honored by this opportunity to join Tris and lead the R&D organization. R&D plays an instrumental role in the future of Tris and in continuing its extraordinary growth trajectory. Tris' vision and persistent pursuit of innovative drug delivery solutions to make patients' lives better, especially in the pediatric population, is inspiring." said Dr. Liang. "I look forward to working with my team and colleagues to fulfill the strategic plan of Tris."

Dr. Liang holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Pharmaceutical Science from Rutgers University and a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Rutgers College of Pharmacy. He is a Registered Pharmacist in the state of New Jersey.

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that address unmet patient needs. Tris has used its innovative LiquiXR technology platform to develop its portfolio of differentiated solid and liquid ADHD products (described at www.TrisADHD.com ), which it markets in the United States using its pediatric and CNS-focused sales force. The company has leveraged its technology platform to establish a robust product pipeline as well as numerous mutually value-adding development partnerships. For more information, please visit www.trispharma.com

SOURCE Tris Pharma, Inc.

Related Links

trispharma.com

