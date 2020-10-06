Tris Pharma Launches its Scientific Advisory Board

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tris Pharma, Inc. ("Tris"), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust portfolio of approved products and a late-stage pipeline of innovative product candidates for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and related disorders, successfully convened the inaugural meeting of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The purpose of the SAB is to help the company achieve its emerging clinical research and product development pipeline and goals.

Tris has assembled a unique group of distinguished researchers and prominent academicians representing various specialties within neuroscience including ADHD, Autism Spectrum Disorder, and Affective Disorders. The Advisory Board is chaired by Dr. Amir Kalali who is recognized as a leading innovator at the intersection of life sciences and technology and has extensive experience in global drug development, having led numerous successful development programs.

The SAB represents an important milestone for Tris as the company broadens its branded ADHD portfolio and expands its leadership in the ADHD space. "We are very proud to have a team of such renowned experts on our Scientific Advisory Board," said Ketan Mehta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tris. "The expertise and experience of the Board members will be invaluable as we continue to leverage our core expertise, including the innovation of our long-acting delivery system, to address the unmet needs of individuals with CNS disorders."

"I am delighted to Chair the Tris Scientific Advisory Board," said Dr. Kalali. "By tapping into this distinguished and committed group of highly regarded experts, as well as Tris' novel technology platform, I anticipate that we will identify unique ways to address important unmet patient needs."

The membership of the Tris SAB includes the following world-renowned experts:

Amir Kalali, MD, Chairholder is recognized globally as a leading innovator at the intersection of life sciences and technology, advising companies on building the future of their business at the board level or as a strategic advisor. He is Professor of Psychiatry at University of California San Diego, Editor of the journal Innovations in Clinical Neuroscience, and the Lead Editor of the book Essential CNS Drug Development, published by Cambridge University Press.

Geraldine Dawson, PhD is the William Cleland Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Duke University, where she also is Professor of Pediatrics and Psychology & Neuroscience.

Dr. Dawson is a highly-cited clinical psychologist and neuroscientist, having published >300 articles and 12 books on early detection and treatment of autism and brain development.

Robert Findling, MD, MBA is the Chair of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) School of Medicine's Department of Psychiatry. At VCU, he also holds a C. Kenneth and Diane Wright Distinguished Chair in Clinical & Translational Research. Dr. Findling's research endeavors have focused on pediatric psychopharmacology and serious psychiatric disorders in the young.

Roger McIntyre, MD is currently a Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology at the University of Toronto and Head of the Mood Disorders Psychopharmacology Unit at the University Health Network, Toronto, Canada. Dr. McIntyre was named by Clarivate Analytics in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 as one of "The World's Most Influential Scientific Minds." Dr. McIntyre is involved in multiple research endeavors that primarily aim to characterize the association between mood disorders, notably cognitive function and medical comorbidity.

Alan Schatzberg, MD is the Kenneth T. Norris, Jr. Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University. He has served as the President of the American Psychiatric Association, American College of Neuropsychopharmacology, and the Society of Biological Psychiatry. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine. He has authored over 700 publications and abstracts, including the Manual of Clinical Psychopharmacology, whose ninth edition appeared in 2019 and which is co-authored by Dr. Charles DeBattista.

Steven Stahl, MD, PhD currently holds faculty positions at the University of California Riverside, the University of California San Diego, the State University of New York Upstate Medical University at Syracuse and the University of Cambridge (UK). Dr. Stahl has trained in three specialties: internal medicine at the University of Chicago; neurology at the University of California, San Francisco; and psychiatry at Stanford University. He is board certified in psychiatry. He directs psychopharmacology services and academic programs for the five-facility, 6500-patient California Department of State Hospital System, where he has a leadership role in addressing violence and decriminalization of the seriously mentally ill. Dr. Stahl's major interests are dedicated to producing and disseminating educational information about diseases and their treatments in psychiatry and neurology.

For additional information on the Tris Scientific Advisory Board please visit, https://www.trispharma.com/innovation/our-scientific-advisors/

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that address unmet patient needs. Tris has used its innovative LiquiXR technology platform to develop its portfolio of differentiated solid and liquid ADHD products (described at www.TrisADHD.com ), which it markets in the United States using its pediatric and CNS-focused sales force. The company has leveraged its technology platform to establish a robust product pipeline as well as numerous mutually value-adding development partnerships. For more information, please visit www.trispharma.com .

