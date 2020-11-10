Tris Pharma Launches New ADHD Portfolio Website for Patients and Caregivers

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tris Pharma, Inc. ("Tris"), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust portfolio of approved products and a late-stage pipeline of innovative product candidates for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and related disorders, today announced the launch of a new website for patients and their caregivers.

ADHD impacts people of all ages and is one of the most common neurobehavioral disorders in children. Given the large impact of the disorder, there's a need for ongoing education and access to resources that may help inform patients and caregivers about symptom management. Tris' new website addresses this need within the ADHD community. With the launch of this new resource, patients and caregivers can learn more about ADHD and the multiple treatment options that are available from Tris. The website's streamlined design and simple navigation make it easy for members of the ADHD community to find the information they are looking for.

Tris' ADHD Portfolio Website for Patients and Caregivers: https://www.trisadhd.com/

"The launch of our new consumer website is another example of Tris' continued commitment to educating people about ADHD," said Michelle Perlman, Senior Director of Marketing. "The website offers a better user experience, which I think consumers will appreciate. I'm proud to be part of an organization that continues to invest in the research and development of educational resources and valuable treatment options that serve the ADHD community."

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that address unmet patient needs. Tris has used its innovative LiquiXR technology platform to develop its portfolio of differentiated solid and liquid ADHD products (described at www.TrisADHD.com), which it markets in the United States using its pediatric and CNS-focused sales force. The company has leveraged its technology platform to establish a robust product pipeline as well as numerous mutually value-adding development partnerships. For more information, please visit www.trispharma.com.

