Tris Pharma Launches Redesigned Website for ADHD Healthcare Professionals

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tris Pharma, Inc. (Tris), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust portfolio of FDA-approved products for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and related disorders, announced today the launch of a redesigned website for healthcare professionals (HCPs). This newly redesigned website offers rich content with a customer-centric interface where HCPs can access helpful information about Tris' portfolio of ADHD products, and offers a 'one-stop shop' experience for HCPs who treat ADHD patients.

The website also features information about ADHD, one of the most common neurobehavioral disorders in children, including disease epidemiology, diagnosis and treatment. The functionality of the website has been streamlined, now offering easier navigation between pages, updated dosing calculators for products, and useful resources that can easily be downloaded by HCPs and their office staff to provide to their patients when prescribing Tris ADHD products.

"Updating this website further demonstrates Tris' deep commitment to educating the healthcare community on ADHD and increasing awareness of treatment options that are offered by Tris Pharma," said Michelle Perlman, Senior Director of Marketing. "I am proud to be part of a Leadership team that continues to research and invest in products and resources that serve the ADHD community".

Tris ADHD Portfolio Website for Healthcare Professionals: https://www.trisadhdhcp.com/

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that address unmet patient needs. Tris has used its innovative LiquiXR technology platform to develop its portfolio of once-daily differentiated solid and liquid ADHD products, which it markets in the United States using its psychiatric and pediatric/CNS focused sales force. The company has leveraged its technology platform to establish a robust product pipeline as well as numerous mutually value-adding development partnerships. For more information, please visit www.trispharma.com .

SOURCE Tris Pharma, Inc.

Related Links

trispharma.com

