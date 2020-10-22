Tris Pharma to Present Amphetamine Extended-Release Tablet Data at the Research Pipeline Session of 2020 American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Meeting

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tris Pharma, Inc. ("Tris"), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust portfolio of approved products and a late-stage pipeline of innovative product candidates for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and related disorders, today announced that Amy Everitt, MS, PharmD of Tris' Medical team will present data on a new Amphetamine Extended-Release Tablet at the upcoming virtual annual meeting of The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) to be held from October 12 to October 24, 2020.

The presentation, "Palatability Assessment of a New Amphetamine Extended-Release Chewable Tablet Formulation" provides original data about the acceptability, mouthfeel, and taste of the new formulation. This presentation will be delivered during the session "Research Pipeline: New Findings on Diagnostics and Therapeutics" on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 2pm – 4pm (EDT) and chaired by Timothy Wilens, MD. This new amphetamine extended-release tablet is an investigational agent and is not currently approved for use in any country.

"This will be a unique dosage form in that it can be either chewed or swallowed at the patient's option, and yet retain the same extended-release properties regardless of which is chosen. Hence, the tablet's taste and mouthfeel are expected to be important contributing factors in determining the adherence rate," said Judy Kando, Pharm.D., BCPP, Tris' Head of Clinical and Medical Affairs. "We have developed this unique formulation using our proprietary LiquiXR® drug delivery platform to help address these important aspects of ADHD treatment and to bring multiple options to ADHD patients and healthcare providers to address specific treatment needs."

Tris Pharma is a New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that address unmet patient needs. Tris has used its innovative LiquiXR technology platform to develop its portfolio of differentiated solid and liquid ADHD products (described at www.TrisADHD.com ), which it markets in the United States using its pediatric and CNS-focused sales force. The company has leveraged its technology platform to establish a robust product pipeline as well as numerous mutually value-adding development partnerships. For more information, please visit www.trispharma.com .

