TRISCUIT Launches The Missing Ingredients Project, Committing $1M to Address the Challenges of Food Deserts and Help Improve Access to a Variety of Nutritious Foods Across America

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), approximately 19 million people— 6.2 percent of the United States population — live in food deserts. These are geographic areas, either urban or rural, where access to affordable, healthy food options, including fresh fruits and vegetables, is limited or non-existent. In food deserts, access is often restricted by several factors including distance to the grocery store, the number of stores in the area, family income and availability of transportation. According to the USDA, food deserts are described as low-income areas where at least 500 people, or at least 33 percent of the population, is greater than 1.0 mile from the nearest supermarket, supercenter, or large grocery store for an urban area or greater than 10 miles for a rural area 1 .

"The TRISCUIT brand has always been committed to weaving more nourishment into the world, and right now, millions of people live in areas where they cannot find essential nourishing ingredients needed for a balanced diet, only been made worse by the pandemic," said Sally Barton, Senior Brand Manager, Mondelēz International. "It's a crisis that demands our attention, and as a brand, we knew we had to take action."

Starting in early 2021, the brand will invite local nonprofits to apply for one of 20 $50,000 grants to help fuel and fortify their work. The Missing Ingredients Project will award six grants in 2021 and the remaining 14 grants be awarded in 2022 and 2023.

Changemakers will be asked to submit applications showcasing how they are driving change and improving food access in food deserts across the country – from community fridges with fresh food to hosting pop-up food banks to meet increased demand for healthy, balanced meals. Changemakers will be selected on the strength of their solutions, the impact of their work and their ability and desire to scale their plans to reach even more people.

TRISCUIT is launching a digital and out-of-home campaign featuring arresting visuals in the form of iconic "missing posters" that highlight the reality millions of Americans face: missing the nourishing food they need for balanced eating. Out-of-home media placements can be found in neighborhoods across New York City, including on LinkNYC digital platforms, in close proximity to supermarkets, with the goal of emphasizing one of the factors impacting food access in food deserts: distance to a grocery store. Consumers will be directed to triscuit.com/MissingIngredients to learn more about the issue.

TRISCUIT is also partnering with James Beard award-winning New Orleans chef, Nina Compton, and L.A. based chef, restaurateur, author, and television personality, Ludo Lefebvre, to raise awareness of the issue and help TRISCUIT engage with changemakers.

"Access to fresh and healthy food is something many of us, including myself, take for granted," said Compton. "In New Orleans, COVID has compounded the problem of missing food and we need brands like TRISCUIT to work toward a solution."

"The issue of food deserts doesn't get the attention it deserves," said Lefebvre. "As a Los Angeles-based chef, I know people in my community—my neighbors, colleagues, friends and my children's classmates—who do not have access to a very basic need of affordable, healthy food, and I am pleased to partner with brands like TRISCUIT that are helping to improve access."

For more information on The Missing Ingredients Project and how to apply for a grant or nominate changemakers when the application process opens in early 2021, visit triscuit.com/MissingIngredients

About TRISCUIT

For over 100 years, TRISCUIT Original crackers, baked with 100% whole grain wheat have started out with three simple ingredients – wheat, oil and salt. TRISCUIT is committed to crafting delicious crackers that align with consumer desires. The entire portfolio of TRISCUIT crackers is Non-GMO Project Verified, and the "Non-GMO Project Verified" butterfly logo is clearly labelled on all packaging. Visit TRISCUIT.com for more information.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as TRISCUIT, OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

