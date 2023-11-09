Trishula Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Trial of TTX-030, an Anti-CD39 Antibody, in First Line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients

News provided by

Trishula Therapeutics

09 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Trishula will continue its collaboration with AbbVie Inc. for the development of TTX-030

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trishula Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage, privately held biotechnology company, today announced the initiation of a randomized Phase 2 trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TTX-030, a potential first-in-class, anti-CD39 antibody. The trial will evaluate TTX-030 in combination with chemotherapy, with or without budigalimab (an investigational anti-PD-1 antibody), compared to chemotherapy alone, as first-line treatment for metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma patients.  

"There is significant unmet need for new treatment options for pancreatic cancer," said Anil Singhal, Chief Executive Officer of Trishula Therapeutics. "We look forward to building on the promising Phase 1 results to potentially advance the treatment landscape with TTX-030, which may bring benefit to patients with advanced pancreatic cancer."

The study is designed to enroll approximately 180 patients globally. Patients will be randomized equally into three study arms, receiving TTX-030 and chemotherapy (gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel); TTX-030 and chemotherapy plus budigalimab; or chemotherapy alone. The primary endpoint of the trial is progression free survival (PFS) in a biomarker-enriched population. Secondary endpoints include PFS in the overall population, safety, objective response rate, duration of response and overall survival. Further information on the study can be found at (clinicaltrials.gov link).

Trishula will continue to develop TTX-030 in collaboration with AbbVie Inc. Per the terms of the collaboration agreement, at the conclusion of this Phase 2 study, AbbVie will have an exclusive option to license TTX-030 for further development.

About TTX-030TTX-030 is a potential first-in-class, anti-CD39 antibody designed to inhibit the activity of CD39, an enzyme that converts adenosine triphosphate (ATP) to adenosine monophosphate (AMP), the initial step in the generation of adenosine in the tumor microenvironment. TTX-030 prevents the formation of immune-suppressive extracellular adenosine and maintains high levels of immune-activating extracellular ATP, stimulating dendritic and myeloid-derived cells promoting both innate and adaptive anti-tumor immunity. 

 About Trishula

Trishula is a privately held biotechnology company dedicated to the development of TTX-030 in collaboration with AbbVie. For more information, please visit www.trishulatx.com.

Media Contact:
Julie Rathbun
Rathbun Communications
[email protected]
206-769-9219

SOURCE Trishula Therapeutics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.