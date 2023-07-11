Triskell Software celebrates 10 years as a reference solution for Enterprise Portfolio Management

News provided by

Triskell

11 Jul, 2023, 02:00 ET

MADRID, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are celebrating. July 2023 marks a historic milestone for Triskell Software as we celebrate 10 years of providing cutting-edge PPM solutions for enterprise portfolio management on a global scale.

Since its inception in 2013, Triskell has experienced steady and sustained growth, establishing itself as a premier provider of project portfolio management and strategic business planning solutions for organizations worldwide.

Ángel García, founder and CEO of Triskell Software, comments on the keys to this success: "Our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has been the cornerstone of our growth." He further adds, "We are extremely pleased with our achievements and are dedicated to continual improvement for the future. We will persistently work towards offering our customers solutions and services that surpass their expectations."

Over the past 10 years, Triskell Software has achieved remarkable milestones, including:

  1. More than 250,000 users worldwide currently rely on our PPM solutions.
  2. We have expanded our international presence and now operate in 15 countries.
  3. 98 percent of our customers express satisfaction with our software.
  4. We have been recognized as a leading provider by renowned analysts such as Gartner and Forrester in markets like Strategy Execution Management, Strategic Portfolio Management, and Application Portfolio Management.
  5. We have established strategic partnerships across four continents, enabling us to enter new markets and remain closer to our customers.

Lastly, we would like to express our gratitude to our customers, collaborators, and employees for their valuable contributions and unwavering support during these 10 years. Without them, this achievement would not have been possible.

About Triskell Software

Triskell is an enterprise solution focusing on Strategy Execution Management with advanced Project Portfolio Management features, helping to fill the gap between planning and proper execution. Triskell allows companies to plan, prioritize, manage and monitor their organization's initiatives. It includes tools for demand management, capacity management, project portfolio management, application portfolio management, resource management, financial management, waterfall and agile project management, and IT service portfolio management.

For more information about Triskell Software, contact:
[email protected] 
[email protected]com

