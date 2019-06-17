Triskell Software Expands North America Operations, Adds Industry Veteran to Management Team

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triskell Software LLC, a leading supplier of SaaS based project portfolio management solutions in Europe today announced a major expansion of its availability in the North America marketplace. This effort will be led by Rich Murphy, an executive with 30+ years' experience in the project and portfolio management field. Rich will establish the marketing, sales, and support operations for Triskell's solution in North America. He will also provide his expertise to Triskell management on future product direction.

Rich joins Triskell after a long career developing PPM solutions which were available on many platforms, including mainframes, minicomputers, PCs, and cloud-based. Several of these systems, developed by Rich and his former partners were acquired by major PPM vendors and sold and supported worldwide. In August 2000 Microsoft acquired the Enterprise Project system Rich and his team created and Rich joined Microsoft as a Program Manager to assist in the introduction of Microsoft Project Professional and Project Server. Rich was the original Solution CEO for Microsoft's Enterprise Project Management solution. After leaving Microsoft he and his partners developed and introduced solutions addressing comprehensive financial and resource management functionality. Rich has been a speaker at several industry events including PMI, MPUG, and Enterprise Architecture conferences.

Angel Garcia, CEO of Triskell Software said, "We are delighted to bring onboard someone with Rich's experience to lead our effort to introduce our solutions to North America. Rich's background is consistent with our goal of capitalizing on our long-term experience delivering company-wide Portfolio Management Solutions. We want to provide our customers with the most comprehensive, flexible, powerful, and user-friendly PPM solution available."

Rich commented on his new role: "I am excited to join the Triskell team. I believe they have created an incredibly powerful solution which will be extremely successful as we bring it to market. Unlike most other PPM tools this system's adaptable design allows it to be configured easily to an organization's existing business processes. And without any custom coding required. That's a major advantage for our customers," Rich added.

About Triskell Software

Triskell is a true Enterprise solution focused on Strategy Execution Management with advanced Project Portfolio Management features, helping to fill the gap between planning and proper execution. Triskell allows companies to plan, prioritize, manage and monitor their organization's initiatives. It includes tools for demand management, capacity management, project portfolio management, application portfolio management, resource management, financial management, waterfall and agile project management, and IT service portfolio management.

The company has headquarters in Madrid, Paris, Geneva, Lisbon, and Fort Lauderdale in North America, and a certified partner network in Europe, Asia, and South America. Triskell's solution was recently named as a system to consider for users evaluating Strategic Execution Management vendors, and is a SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework) Partner Platform.

The system is delivered via the world's most comprehensive, reliable, and broadly adopted clouds platforms.

For more information, visit www.triskellsoftware.com

