Trisotech Now Approved by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA)

MONTREAL, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trisotech (http://www.trisotech.com) today announced that it has been added to the GSA Information Technology Schedule 70 contract (contract # GS-35F-0858N) through Government Marketing & Procurement, LLC (GMP), a CVE Verified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business. Trisotech has gone through the rigorous process that has resulted in the GSA determining that the company's pricing was fair and reasonable, and that the company's products are in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. Therefore, federal, state and municipal governments can now shop Trisotech products directly on the GSA Advantage! ® website.

Trisotech now available on GSA Advantage through Government Marketing & Procurement, LLC (contract # GS-35F-0858N)

George Barlow, Chief Sales Officer at Trisotech says, "GSA Advantage is the U.S. Federal Government's premier online shopping superstore and we are pleased that our products are now available for acquisition directly online. In addition to Federal Agencies, state and local governments and many international organizations such as the United Nations, World Health Organization and NATO are eligible to use the GSA Advantage supply schedule for acquisition of our Decision and Business Process Management products. As an alternative to the GSA Advantage web site - for competitive bidding and Teaming purposes - Trisotech Digital Enterprise Suite products can also be acquired directly through GMP."

With the accelerated adoption of new technologies at all governmental levels, the need for tools to orchestrate a citizen-centric transformation intensifies. Supporting this movement, Trisotech's award-winning software suite, the Digital Enterprise Suite, provides a highly visual and intuitive environment for non-technical users to visualize, innovate, transform and improve their organization.

"The Digital Enterprise Suite is composed of a wide toolset, ranging from strategic and operational modeling all the way to automation. Organizations looking to automate processes, optimize critical operational decisions and leverage other technologies like Machine Learning will be delighted by both the ease-of-use and completeness of our products," adds Mr. Barlow.

Adopted by several international governments, Trisotech's standard-based software suite can deliver a comprehensive depiction of the business intent, that is verifiable by the non-technical users themselves, executable in any technological environment, and is particularly suited for the modern API economy.

U.S. government agencies can now purchase Trisotech products on GSA Advantage! ® by a simple keyword search. The comprehensive selection of approved products and services from GSA Schedule 70 contracts available on this platform allows agencies to cut through administrative costs and receive the services they need faster and at the best prices possible.

