Trista Rullan Presents 27 The Peninsula, A Tropical Fijian Oasis

Elegantly designed to complement the island's natural beauty, the pavilion-style private retreat is set on an acre of contemporary luxury, offering quintessential resort living. Abound with artisan details ranging from hand-crafted wood finishes to sandstone-clad walls and a striking formal entry with an organic sculpted skylight, 27 The Peninsula is the perfect escape.

Boasting six bedrooms, each suite is replete with private decks and mesmerizing ocean views, including two master suites and a separate media room and study.

The main pavilion is flanked by a five-star chef's kitchen, with soaring vaulted ceilings and walls of glass opening seamlessly to the outdoors. No expense was spared when creating the nearly 14,000-square-feet of oceanfront with its seated fire pit, solar-heated pool, manicured grounds, ocean decks, and more.

A tropical sanctuary celebrated for its incredible natural beauty, water sport attractions, and unmatched vistas, just moments away are other high-end resorts, fine dining, and a championship 18-hole golf course.

Offered at $11,000,000, relax, recharge, and discover the pristine beachfront that you will soon call "home."

Ed Leyson

edleyson@hiltonhyland.com

310.273.3311

Hilton & Hyland

Beverly Hills based Hilton & Hyland (hiltonhyland.com) was established in 1993 as a boutique real estate firm to provide extremely personalized service to buyers and sellers of luxury properties. Founders Rick Hilton, grandson of the famous hotel developer, and Jeff Hyland, one of the most recognizable figures in Los Angeles real estate, have built their company from the ground up. Hilton & Hyland is the exclusive affiliate of Luxury Portfolio, expanding their international reach to over 650 affiliates worldwide. With over $3.3 billion in transactions in 2018, Hilton & Hyland is recognized as the top luxury real estate firm in Los Angeles.

