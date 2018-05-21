Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family's Allergies And Solutions

VAIL, Colo., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Prior to moving to the mountains of Colorado with her husband Ryan, TV personality and mom-of-two Trista Sutter struggled with seasonal allergies and asthma her entire life. Now, the perfectly-paired celebrity couple has a ten-year-old son Max with similar sensitivities to pollen, dust, pet dander and other environmental allergens. The Sutters have teamed up with Kaz, sellers of Honeywell Air Purifiers , to develop a multi-faceted plan to help reduce airborne allergens in their home, hoping they can go about their daily lives with less fuss—and fewer tissues.

"My seasonal allergies are something that have affected me my whole life, often impacting my ability to exercise at home or stay focused on the task at hand, and now my youngest son Max suffers from them as well. This year, I'm working with the team that sells Honeywell air purifiers on reducing allergens from the air inside our home," said Trista. "I want other parents to know there are steps they can take so they feel less like they are being held hostage by the seasonal changes. Their homes can be a more comfortable space for allergy sufferers, with the right tips and tools to help reduce airborne allergens."

Trista has the following tips to help make the day-to-day more bearable for other families suffering from seasonal allergies:

Reduce Allergens in The Home: "My family really embraces the Colorado mindset and loves being outdoors! But during allergy season, the pollen can make me and Max pretty miserable. I've started using a Honeywell Air Purifier with Bluetooth® Smart Technology at home to help reduce airborne pollen that we may have tracked in and stirred up. It uses AccuWeather data to customize its air cleaning level to the pollen counts in our area, too."

"When you're washing linens, check to see if your washer has an Allergen wash cycle option. It allows the water to go a few degrees hotter than normal to help get rid of anything that could contribute to allergies. If not, just wash on the hottest cycle." Follow the Fur: "We love our furry four-legged family members Sophie and Tank, and our home is as much theirs as it is ours. That means we need to be careful about how we manage pet hair and dander that can cause our allergies to flare up. In addition to regular pet bathing and grooming, an ultra-fine filter like those in the Honeywell True HEPA models can help reduce airborne hair and dander."

Reducing exposure to common allergens like grass and pollen is key for parents concerned about allergy season, and what most don't realize is that outdoor allergens are often brought indoors on clothing, shoes and even pets. To help continuously reduce allergens, running a Honeywell True HEPA Air Purifier can effectively capture up to 99.97 percent of microscopic airborne allergens like pollen, dust, pet dander, and mold spores (0.3 microns and larger) from the air that passes through the filters. The Bluetooth-enabled air purifier model also pulls down AccuWeather pollen data from an app on your iPhone® or Android™ to customize its air cleaning settings based on allergen levels in your zip code.

"By using a Honeywell air purifier, the number one brand recommended by allergists, I know that I'm taking extra steps to get cleaner indoor air which gives me greater peace of mind," said Sutter.

To find more information on Honeywell air purifiers and tips to improve indoor air quality, visit: www.HoneywellPluggedIn.com or Facebook.com/HoneywellPluggedIn .

