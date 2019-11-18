Tristan Walker Named To TIME 100 Next -- TIME'S List Of The Next 100 Most Influential People In The World

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME named Tristan Walker, founder and CEO of Walker & Company Brands (makers of Bevel and Form Beauty ), a Procter & Gamble company, to the first-ever TIME 100 Next, a new expansion of the TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world. The list highlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism, and more. The full list and related tributes appear in the November 25, 2019 issue of TIME, available on newsstands on Friday, November 15, and now at time.com/next .

Of the list, TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal writes, "When we first published our TIME 100 list of the world's most influential people 15 years ago, it was dominated by individuals who rose through traditional power structures: heads of state, CEOs of public companies, actors from big-budget blockbusters, leaders of global foundations. What has been striking about more recent editions is the growing number of individuals who did not need an establishment to command international attention—people like the Parkland, Fla., students (in 2018) and Greta Thunberg (in 2019). TIME has always been a barometer of influence—and the nature of influence is changing."

Follow @TIME and #TIME100NEXT for updates about the list.

About Walker & Company Brands:

Walker & Company Brands, recently acquired by Procter & Gamble, is a family of brands designing health and beauty solutions for people of color. Our vision is to build the world's most consumer-centric health and beauty products company, inspiring unprecedented customer loyalty. Walker & Company launched with the introduction of its first brand, Bevel, in 2013. Bevel provides grooming products, including a full Skin Care regimen, a Shave System, and the Bevel Trimmer, and services designed to help reduce skin irritation and razor bumps. FORM, the first women's prestige hair care collection to celebrate beauty in all its forms, is now available for order at formbeauty.com . To learn more about Walker & Company Brands, visit www.walkerandcompany.com .

SOURCE Walker & Company Brands

Related Links

https://walkerandcompany.com

