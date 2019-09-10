Tristar and Wincom Announce an Exclusive Partnership for the North American and Mexico Marketplace to Provide Innovative Tailored Solutions for PTC Windchill Customers

PHOENIX, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing a trend of nearly two decades of success in the North America as one of the industry's leading CAD, PLM product & solutions specialists, TriStar is proud to continue to support its product offerings with the exclusive and custom tailored solutions from Wincom.

With over 50 off-the-shelf apps, Wincom allows you to address the more common Windchill gaps such as Publishing, watermarking or exporting representations with ease; The Wincom app strategy allows you to extend your environment, upgrade and adapt it exactly to your required function.

TriStar is a industry leading CAD, CAM, PLM, Product & Solutions Company with the mission to make your product development process a competitive advantage. By understanding your business initiatives, how you design and manufacture products, and share data within your enterprise, we provide tailored solutions to design and work smarter. TriStar Logo Wincom Logo

"Wincom is a world class software development company that creates solutions on top of PTC's Windchill product line. We have had a great exclusive partnership with Wincom in North America/Mexico for over 5 years and it's been very beneficial for our customers. This is a very strategic partnership to TriStar and we look forward to many more years growing the Wincom business," said Dwight Griffith, President of TriStar.

By partnering with Wincom, TriStar will continue to connect customers with the solutions they need to transform their business through innovation. Offering built to order solutions, tailored integrations specific to your ERP and PLM system and external or hybrid systems; the Wincom app platform allows you to scale your enterprise system quickly to specific needs all through a user-friendly interface.

"Our exclusive partnership with TriStar in North America and Mexico has been very beneficial to us. We have been able to scale our organization with the growth TriStar has delivered through exposing Wincom to more new NA companies. This partnership is very strategic to Wincom and we look forward to continuing our great relationship," said Simon Heath, Director of Wincom.

ABOUT TRISTAR

TriStar began serving the CAD/CAM markets in 1988 by providing high-performance workstations and servers for the engineering environment. TriStar became a PTC Platinum Authorized Reseller in 2001, offering the full line of PTC software and certified training. Today, TriStar is PTC's leading provider in North America and offers a complete range of engineering products and services including software training, PLM, CAD, and CAM implementation and consulting services. Our goal is to connect, automate and simplify the information ecosystem and creating a competitive advantage for businesses. www.tristar.com

Contact:

Aaron Windsor

1-800-800-1714

221355@email4pr.com

SOURCE TriStar, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tristar.com

