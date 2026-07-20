TriStar Bank Launches Inaugural Day of Service Across Middle Tennessee

Employees worked at Montgomery Bell State Park, the Boys & Girls Club of Maury County, Kinsmen Redeemer Homeless Ministry and the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, contributing hundreds of volunteer hours to organizations that rely heavily on community support.

The Day of Service is part of TriStar Bank's broader commitment to community engagement. Employees are encouraged to complete at least 12 hours of volunteer service each year, and those who participated in the inaugural event earned eight hours of paid flex time while serving local nonprofits.

"We walk the walk, not just talk the talk," TriStar Bank President Robby Harmon said as he scraped paint from a railing overlooking the spillway at Montgomery Bell State Park. "Service days build camaraderie. We laugh together, work together, and have a good time while making a difference."

"Harmon noted that in the past two years, TriStar Bank employees have contributed over 2,000 volunteer hours through initiatives like financial literacy programs and food pantry support. The Day of Service marked the bank's first dedicated, full-day event for such coordinated projects."

Montgomery Bell State Park Ranger and Volunteer Coordinator Paige Moore worked alongside the Bank's volunteers.

"This looks really good," as she examined the volunteers' work. "We always need volunteers because there are so many things to do around the park."

Universal Banker Maggie Lewis, who joined TriStar Bank six months ago, carefully used her fingernails to remove paint from the tight corners of the railing.

"I'm happy to give back to the Dickson community and be a part of the community," Lewis said. "I love coming to hike at Montgomery Bell — sometimes even during my lunch hour."

At the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, another team sorted bedding, organized merchandise and assembled furniture to prepare inventory for an upcoming sale.

"The added help is huge," ReStore Manager Robert Scarlett said. "Without volunteers, we can't accomplish our mission. I'm very impressed — they're knocking it out."

Scarlett said the 12,000-square-foot ReStore has served the community for 15 years, helping fund Habitat's homebuilding efforts through the sale of donated building materials, furniture and household goods. The organization recently completed its 42nd Habitat home.

Employees quickly got to work preparing merchandise for customers, including organizing donated bedding and assembling a bed frame.

"It's nice to be able to help someone," said Kim Ramsey, who visited the ReStore for the first time during the project. Ramsey has been an employee of TriStar Bank for more than 26 years.

"I was surprised by the number of local organizations that donate here," added Nevaeh Johnson, a TriStar Bank employee for more than two years.

Jamie Hamm, who has been with TriStar Bank for seven months, spent the morning volunteering at Habitat before heading to Kinsmen Redeemer Ministry that afternoon, where volunteers prepared and packaged meals and snack packs for families in need.

Kinsmen Redeemer Ministry Coordinator Melba Baxter said volunteers helped prepare meals such as spaghetti and enchiladas while organizing meal packs.

For Harmon, the inaugural Day of Service represents more than a single day of volunteering.

"Our goal is to continue finding opportunities like these throughout the year," he said. "Serving our communities has always been part of who we are, and this gives our team another way to live out that commitment together."

Whether repainting a park landmark, stocking shelves, preparing meals or organizing donations, TriStar Bank's employees demonstrated that community banking extends beyond the walls of a branch. On this day their investment wasn't measured in dollars, but in service.

Founded in 2000, TriStar Bank is a locally owned community bank committed to helping individuals, families, and businesses thrive through personalized financial solutions and exceptional service. With more than $500 million in assets, the bank serves Middle Tennessee through a growing network of full-service branches, prioritizing investment in its clients, employees, and local communities. TriStar Bank has been recognized as a 2025 'Best Bank to Work For' and a 'Best Place for Working Parents.'

SOURCE TriStar Bank