TriStar Centennial Medical Center Acquires the First Levó Head Positioning System by Mizuho OSI

TriStar Centennial strives to support its world-class surgeons through innovation that makes performing spine surgery easier. Traditional head positioning equipment uses multiple pins and supports to keep a patient's head and neck in a stabilized position. When a patient requires repositioning during a procedure, the process of readjusting typically involves using cumbersome mechanisms, often requiring the surgeon and an additional person to maneuver the head and spine at the same time. Without the ability to fully control a patient's spine and head, the patient is at a higher risk for injury. The Levó minimizes the complications of head positioning by providing surgeons with a new, streamlined level of control during spine procedures using innovative technology.

"By incorporating the Levó into their operating room, TriStar Centennial can improve patient care through less time spent in surgery," said Dr. Brett Babat, orthopedic spine surgeon at Nashville Neurosurgery Associates and TriStar Centennial Medical Center. "During spine procedures, having precise control of a patient's head and neck is absolutely critical, which isn't always possible with traditional head positioning equipment. With the Levó, surgeons no longer have to rely on another team member to help with repositioning – by restricting motion to one movement plane, miniscule yet critical adjustments are easily achieved."

Designed to provide fluid, yet controlled motion, the Levó's functionality supports an improved surgical workflow and enhanced access during a procedure. This is achieved through key modules that support the efficient attachment of a skull clamp and control handles, which allow for intraoperative adjustments. Various interchangeable modules support the use of a skull clamp or face pillow, promoting a versatile platform that delivers optimal use within each practice.

"We've enjoyed working with TriStar Centennial as the first spinal surgeries are performed using our state-of-the-art Levó Head Positioning System. The Levó is designed to meet the needs of a surgical team through hand-controlled technology that allows the surgeon to fully control a patient's head and neck," said Greg Neukrich, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Mizuho OSI. "We're proud to offer the Levó as part of our suite of operating room technologies that are designed to provide better patient care and improve surgical team workflow."

About TriStar Centennial Medical Center

TriStar Centennial Medical Center is a 657-bed comprehensive facility offering medical and surgical programs including behavioral health, 24-hour emergency, heart and vascular, imaging, neurosciences, oncology, orthopedics, pediatrics, rehabilitation, sleep disorder, and women's services. An affiliate of TriStar Health, TriStar Centennial Medical Center's 43-acre campus is home to TriStar Centennial Heart & Vascular Center, TriStar Centennial Women's Hospital, The Children's Hospital at TriStar Centennial, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at TriStar Centennial Medical Center and TriStar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion.

About Mizuho OSI

Mizuho OSI® is a U.S. based company and the leader in the markets for specialty surgery and patient positioning. The company's portfolio includes specialty surgical tables for procedure-specific approaches that improves patient outcomes in spine and orthopedic surgeries, a range of general surgical tables, and consumable surgical patient care products. Mizuho OSI products are sold direct in the U.S. and Germany, and by the Mizuho Corporation in Japan. Both companies sell their products and solutions worldwide through authorized international distributors. Mizuho OSI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mizuho Corporation located in Tokyo, Japan, a leading surgical table manufacturer in Asia. The Mizuho Group also includes TRILUX Medical®, a subsidiary of Mizuho OSI. TRILUX Medical is a provider and manufacturer of surgical lights, surgical pendants, operating room patient integration, and video management systems. TRILUX Medical products and solutions are sold direct in Germany and worldwide through authorized international distributors. More information is available at www.mizuhosi.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

