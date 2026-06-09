Tristar Elevator Partners with ESI to Support Continued Growth Across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tristar Elevator, one of Tennessee's leading independent elevator companies, announced today a strategic partnership with ESI aimed at supporting the company's continued growth across the state while preserving the local leadership, customer relationships, and service culture that have defined the Tristar brand since its founding.

Tristar Elevator Logo

Founded by Stacey and Brandon Jackson, Tristar Elevator was established with a commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, technical excellence, and long-term client relationships. Drawing on extensive industry experience with both major elevator manufacturers and one of the nation's leading independent providers, Jackson identified an opportunity to build a company focused on responsiveness, accountability, and a more personalized approach to elevator service. Under his leadership, Tristar also developed highly capable modernization and new installation operations, which is a level of technical expertise and project execution not commonly found among independent elevator companies.

What began as a family-built business has grown into one of the most respected independent elevator brands in Tennessee. The Tristar brand has always reflected its deeply personal foundation. "Tristar was built with a simple philosophy — take care of people and do things the right way," said Brandon Jackson. "This partnership allows us to continue growing while preserving the culture, responsiveness, and customer relationships that made us successful in the first place." With ESI's support and infrastructure behind us, we are excited about the opportunity to thoughtfully expand into additional Tennessee markets, including Memphis and Knoxville, while continuing to deliver the level of service our customers expect.

Through the partnership, Tristar will maintain its brand identity, local leadership, and customer-first culture while leveraging ESI's operational infrastructure, recruiting support, training resources, and broader industry network to support sustainable long-term growth.

Jason Vallee, CEO of ESI, said Tristar stood out because of its culture, leadership, and reputation throughout the industry. "At ESI, we seek partnerships with exceptional local companies that have strong leadership, strong culture, and a deep commitment to customer relationships," said Vallee. "What Brandon and the Tristar team have built is incredibly special. Our role is not to change that, but to support it. We are excited to help strengthen the infrastructure behind the business so Tristar can continue growing across Tennessee while maintaining the service quality and local responsiveness customers value."

Sarah Connor, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for ESI, said the partnership carries special significance given her longstanding history in the Tennessee elevator market.

"I met Brandon nearly 20 years ago while we were both working at a major elevator company in Middle Tennessee," said Connor. "Having worked in this market for many years, I've watched him build Tristar into one of the strongest independent elevator brands in the state. I know this will be a successful partnership because I've seen Brandon's talent, work ethic, and vision from the beginning. I'm excited for ESI to help Tristar bring that same level of service to even more Tennessee markets."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment between Tristar and ESI to invest in people, strengthen communities, and elevate the standard of independent elevator service across Tennessee.

About Tristar Elevator

Tristar Elevator is a Tennessee-based independent elevator company specializing in elevator maintenance, modernization, new installation, repair, and service solutions. Built on a foundation of customer relationships, responsiveness, and technical expertise, Tristar serves customers throughout Tennessee with a commitment to delivering exceptional local service and long-term reliability.

About ESI

Founded in 1987, Elevator Service, Inc. (ESI) is one of the nation's leading independent elevator service providers, delivering maintenance, repair, modernization, and installation services across 14 states. With nearly four decades of industry expertise, ESI has built a reputation for technical excellence, responsive service, and an unwavering commitment to safety.

Operating through a family of regional companies, ESI combines the agility of local teams with the resources of a growing national organization through investing in its people, expanding its capabilities, and building long-term partnerships that benefit customers, employees, and communities alike.

SOURCE Elevator Service, Inc (ESI)