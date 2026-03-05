A-1 Elevator and Pinnacle Elevator Join Forces as A1 Pinnacle -- A Unified Company Under Elevator Service, Inc.

NEW ORLEANS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A-1 Elevator Service and Pinnacle Elevator, two well-respected independent elevator service companies based in the Greater New Orleans area, are announcing their unification as one company — A1 Pinnacle. The combined company continues to operate under the ESI family of brands, strengthening its presence and capabilities across Southern Louisiana and Mississippi.

A1 Pinnacle Elevator

A-1 Elevator and Pinnacle Elevator have long operated side-by-side serving customers with maintenance, repair, modernization, and installation services for vertical transportation systems. Now officially unified, A1 Pinnacle will better leverage shared resources, expertise, and leadership to deliver enhanced service quality and local market support throughout the region. Both legacy companies previously partnered with Elevator Service, Inc. (ESI), the broader multi-market independent elevator service provider based in Grand Rapids, MI.

"Bringing A-1 Elevator and Pinnacle Elevator together as A1 Pinnacle represents a powerful union of talent, history, and customer-first service in the New Orleans market," said Steve Henderson, President A1 Pinnacle. "By combining our strengths, we are even better positioned to provide trusted, reliable vertical transportation solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and communities."

Jason Vallee, CEO of ESI, added: "The integration of A-1 and Pinnacle into A1 Pinnacle reflects our belief in the value of strong local partnerships that share ESI's commitment to service excellence, colleague growth, and community involvement. This combined company embodies the best of both organizations and reinforces our footprint in the Southeast region. Together, we will continue delivering unmatched service and support for our clients."

Under the A1 Pinnacle banner, the company will continue providing:

Elevator & Escalator Maintenance & Repair

Modernization & Upgrades

New Installation Services

24/7 Emergency Support

The integration will leverage shared technology, operational processes, and expanded service capabilities while maintaining a strong focus on local responsiveness and community engagement — hallmarks of both A-1 and Pinnacle Elevator's reputations in the market.

About A1 Pinnacle



A1 Pinnacle is an elevator service company rooted in the Greater New Orleans area and serves clients throughout Southern Louisiana and Mississippi. The company delivers comprehensive elevator and escalator maintenance, repair, modernization, and installation services with a steadfast commitment to safety, reliability, and exceptional customer service.

About ESI

Founded in 1987, Elevator Service, Inc. (ESI) is a multi-state independent elevator service provider offering maintenance, repair, modernization, installation, and testing services. ESI is committed to investing in people, safety, and long-term growth through its family of regional companies.

SOURCE Elevator Service, Inc (ESI)