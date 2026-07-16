American Elevator Partners with ESI to Support Continued Growth Across the Region

ANDERSON, Ind., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elevator, one of the Midwest's leading independent elevator service providers, today announced a strategic partnership with Elevator Service, Inc. (ESI), designed to support the company's continued growth while preserving the customer-focused approach, technical expertise, and operational excellence that have defined the American Elevator brand for nearly two decades.

American Elevator

Founded in 2008, American Elevator has earned a strong reputation by providing comprehensive elevator maintenance, repair, modernization, and new installation services. The company has become a recognized market leader in elevator modernization, helping customers extend the life of their equipment through innovative, non-proprietary, and cost-effective solutions backed by exceptional technical expertise. Under the leadership of Darrin Middendorf, American Elevator has continued to strengthen its reputation as one of the Midwest's premier independent elevator companies by combining deep technical knowledge with a customer-first mindset to serve as a trusted partner for building owners seeking responsive service, modernization expertise, and long-term reliability.

"Since day one, our mission has been to provide customers with exceptional service, honest guidance, and the technical knowledge they need to make the best decisions for their buildings," said Darrin Middendorf. "Partnering with ESI allows us to build on that foundation by investing in our people, expanding our capabilities, and positioning American Elevator for continued growth while preserving the independence, responsiveness, and customer-focused culture our customers have come to expect."

As part of the partnership, American Elevator will join forces with ESI Indiana, another reputable brand led by Jason Aldridge. ESI will combine these two highly respected independent organizations under the American Elevator brand. Together, the organizations bring complementary strengths, expanded resources, and decades of industry experience to better serve customers throughout Indiana and the surrounding region. Darrin Middendorf and Jason Aldridge will both continue to serve in key leadership roles as the combined organization enters its next phase of growth.

"What excites me most about this partnership is how well these two organizations complement one another," said Jason Aldridge. "American Elevator's outstanding technical expertise, modernization capabilities, and reputation for service, paired with the momentum ESI Indiana has built across the state, creates an organization that's exceptionally well positioned to serve customers throughout Indiana and continue growing across the region."

Jason Vallee, CEO of ESI, echoed these comments, adding that the partnership reflects the organization's commitment to investing in exceptional independent elevator companies and creating stronger regional platforms built on shared values and complementary strengths.

"At ESI, we seek partnerships with exceptional companies that have earned the trust of their customers through strong leadership, technical expertise, and an unwavering commitment to service," said Vallee. "American Elevator represents exactly that. They have established themselves as one of the Midwest's premier independent elevator companies and a recognized leader in elevator modernization. At the same time, ESI Indiana has built tremendous momentum, expanding from Northern Indiana into the Indianapolis market while developing strong customer relationships across the state. Bringing these organizations together creates an even stronger regional platform that will continue investing in our people, our customers, and the communities we serve for years to come."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment between American Elevator and ESI to invest in people, strengthen local operations, and support the long-term success of independent elevator service providers. Together, the organizations are committed to delivering exceptional service while creating new opportunities for employees, customers, and the communities they serve.

About American Elevator

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Anderson, Indiana, American Elevator is one of the Midwest's leading independent elevator companies, providing maintenance, repair, modernization, and new installation services. The company is recognized as a market leader in elevator modernization and is known for its technical expertise, responsive customer service, and commitment to delivering customized solutions that maximize the performance, reliability, and longevity of customers' vertical transportation systems throughout Indiana and the surrounding region.

About ESI Indiana

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, ESI Indiana was established as ESI's platform for growth throughout the state. Beginning with a strong presence in Northern Indiana, the company rapidly expanded into the Indianapolis market by building trusted relationships with leading healthcare systems, universities, commercial customers, and property management firms. Through its customer-first culture and experienced field team, ESI Indiana has become one of the fastest-growing independent elevator companies in the state.

About ESI

Founded in 1987, Elevator Service, Inc. (ESI) is one of the nation's leading independent elevator service providers, delivering maintenance, repair, modernization, and installation services across 14 states. With nearly four decades of industry expertise, ESI has built a reputation for technical excellence, responsive service, and an unwavering commitment to safety. Operating through a family of regional companies, ESI combines the agility of local teams with the resources of a growing national organization by investing in its people, expanding its capabilities, and building long-term partnerships that benefit customers, employees, and communities alike.

SOURCE Elevator Service, Inc (ESI)