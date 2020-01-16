TriStar Recognized for High Customer Satisfaction, Return on Investment, Technical Expertise and Services for 2019

PHOENIX, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing a trend of nearly two decades of success in the North America as one of the industry's leading CAD, PLM product & solutions specialists, TriStar is proud to continue to support its product offerings with high levels of consulting and service satisfaction among customers.

TriStar is a leading PLM Company with the mission to make your product development process a competitive advantage. By understanding your business initiatives, how you design and manufacture products, and share data within your enterprise, we provide tailored solutions to design and work smarter. Over 25 world-class engineers committed to your product development.

A year-end survey in 2019 showed that among over 100 customers, overall satisfaction of TriStar's services received glowing accommodations in all areas from technical skills, schedule adherence, delivery, return on investment and overall experience with an average of 94% satisfaction in all areas.

"We are humbled to be recognized for our high levels of customers satisfaction. Obviously it's our clients who we serve and are appreciated when we go the extra mile and that is what we truly work for," said Dwight Griffith, President of TriStar. "Of all the accolades, this is perhaps the most gratifying as it comes directly from our customers and ultimately it's their recognition that we strive for. Our services team is what separates us and thank you to all of our customers as we look to continue to exceed expectations in 2020."

TriStar's recognition among customers demonstrates its commitment to providing reliable, innovative and best-in-class solutions and services to its customers. With clients ranging from local small businesses to Fortune 500 companies specializing in a variety of fields – including the medical device, technology, defense, automotive and aerospace industries – TriStar has completed over 500 Windchill implementations & upgrades, staffs over 25 world-class engineers with over 250 years combined experience and 5,000 customers and growing.

TriStar began serving the CAD/CAM markets in 1988 by providing high -performance workstations and servers for the engineering environment. TriStar became a PTC Platinum Authorized Reseller in 2001, offering the full line of PTC software and certified training. Today, TriStar is PTC's leading provider in North America and offers a complete range of engineering products and services including software training, PLM, CAD, and CAM implementation and consulting services. Our goal is to connect, automate and simplify the information ecosystem and creating a competitive advantage for businesses.

