Tristellium rebrand focuses on ongoing growth and projected expansion

New consulting company has an impressive track record with converged cable, telecom, and mobile operators, as well as with leading media networks

Built from combination of deep consulting background with top tier talent from industry

Experiencing significant growth from projects related to communications industry transformations, digital infrastructure, private equity transactions, and the future of media

Among the first to help with Enterprise AI transformation initiatives

Bring deep expertise across media, broadband, and streaming video; enabling clients to optimize content distribution, modernize networks, and deliver digital experiences at scale

Proven track record delivering many of the industry's most complex programs and launches; team has conducted over $250B in M&A transactions

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CMOS Trango, a boutique consultancy serving the telecommunications and media sectors, today announced its new name, Tristellium™, marking the firm's public launch after a year of rapid growth.

Tristellium differentiates themselves with the partnerships formed with their clients, taking a hands-on, same-team approach that spans the tri-pillars of business strategy, technology solution design, and best of breed complex program delivery.

The combined firm has already grown more than 5x year over year, working with clients that range from Fortune 50 media and communications companies to innovative startups, and is leading several industry defining projects:

Leading a major North American cable merger

Managing a global satellite operator's transformation to cloud

Leading the direct to consumer property separation of a major media network spin off

Conducting fiber due diligences for acquisitions

Managing an operating model transformation for one of the largest US broadband providers

Leading enterprise AI programs for several Fortune 50 clients — including a major comms provider and a major media conglomerate

The firm is focused on four key practice areas:

Mergers & Acquisitions: For over two decades, the Tristellium team has been at the forefront of some of the telecommunications and media's most significant and complex M&A transactions, representing more than $250 billion in combined value.

Comms & Broadband: The Tristellium team has spearheaded some of the most pivotal initiatives in the industry, driving large-scale transformations, growth, efficiency and new service launches for leading global providers.

Streaming & Broadcast: From leading platform innovations to optimizing content delivery systems for the industry's largest players, the Tristellium team brings unparalleled experience in scaling streaming platforms and transforming broadcast operations.

AI Driven Transformation: Tristellium specializes in helping communications and media companies transform through a results driven approach to automation and Gen/AI-led initiatives. With over 20 years of experience, the Tristellium team collaborates with C-suite executives to rethink key areas such as sales, marketing, customer care, and operations.

SOURCE Tristellium