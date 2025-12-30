Tristellium rebrand focuses on ongoing growth and projected expansion
News provided byTristellium
Dec 30, 2025, 10:20 ET
Dec 30, 2025, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CMOS Trango, a boutique consultancy serving the telecommunications and media sectors, today announced its new name, Tristellium™, marking the firm's public launch after a year of rapid growth.
Tristellium differentiates themselves with the partnerships formed with their clients, taking a hands-on, same-team approach that spans the tri-pillars of business strategy, technology solution design, and best of breed complex program delivery.
The combined firm has already grown more than 5x year over year, working with clients that range from Fortune 50 media and communications companies to innovative startups, and is leading several industry defining projects:
The firm is focused on four key practice areas:
Mergers & Acquisitions: For over two decades, the Tristellium team has been at the forefront of some of the telecommunications and media's most significant and complex M&A transactions, representing more than $250 billion in combined value.
Comms & Broadband: The Tristellium team has spearheaded some of the most pivotal initiatives in the industry, driving large-scale transformations, growth, efficiency and new service launches for leading global providers.
Streaming & Broadcast: From leading platform innovations to optimizing content delivery systems for the industry's largest players, the Tristellium team brings unparalleled experience in scaling streaming platforms and transforming broadcast operations.
AI Driven Transformation: Tristellium specializes in helping communications and media companies transform through a results driven approach to automation and Gen/AI-led initiatives. With over 20 years of experience, the Tristellium team collaborates with C-suite executives to rethink key areas such as sales, marketing, customer care, and operations.
SOURCE Tristellium
Share this article